Second chance at love? Love Is Blind season 4 saw Ghana native Kwame Appiah get engaged to Chelsea Griffin, but not before some eagle-eyed viewers claimed to have recognized him from a past reality show. Keep reading to find out if Kwame starred in Married at First Sight.

Was Kwame on ‘Married at First Sight’?

After a string of social media detectives did some digging, scenes from season 10 of Married at First Sight seemingly showed the Portland resident attending the wedding of Meka Jones and Michael Watson.

Fans were quick to flood the comments section of the now-viral TikTok, with some joking that it “might have been Alex,” and others alluding that he wasn’t actually looking for love.

“That’s not Kwame, that’s Alex,” one viewer wrote, referring to the name Kwame almost used for the dating experiment. “That’s not Kwame. Why y’all keep saying that. That’s Alex!!” another added.

“At this point we know no one really looking for love. They’re looking for air time,” one commenter wrote. “He wanted to be on TV so bad,” another added.

Still other TikTok users commented on the fact that his mom was not supportive of his relationship with Chelsea, saying, “[She’s just] tired of him trying to get on these shows.”

While it’s unclear what Kwame’s relationship is to the former Lifetime couple as season 10 of Married at First Sight took place in Washington, DC., neither Meka nor Kwame follow each other on social media.

Are Kwame and Chelsea Still Together?

Chelsea and Kwame overcame various obstacles throughout their relationship, including a love triangle with Micah Lussier in the pods. During the couple’s trip to Mexico after getting engaged, Kwame was seen flirting with his former pod flame.

“It was a part of our journey,” Chelsea later told People.

“You’re going into an experience where the person that you like is dating 15 other women. It is a very unique experience, and we are multifaceted people and it’s okay for him to make that connection that he had with Micah,” she said.

Despite overcoming the flirting, Kwame often voiced that he was “compromising” a lot for their relationship.

“Us taking that step forward and deciding with each other, ‘We’re going to get married,’ and I’m going to instantaneously change all my lifestyle to fit yours,” he told his friend during the men’s tuxedo fitting. “That’s not an easy decision. It almost feels like her life gets easier in this next step and mine doesn’t.”

He went on to say that he is gaining a new set of responsibilities, including “moving to a new place, making new friends, being in a new place.”

“When it comes to a marriage, we’re merging two lives. But in this sense of merging, I am taking every sacrifice. She’s not making a single one,” he added. While Chelsea said “I do” at the altar, it remains unclear how Kwame responded.

However, on April 12, he gushed about his fiancée via social media saying, “It takes a lot of strength, courage and vulnerability to make it through this, and you embody all of those traits so well.”