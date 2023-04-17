Inside Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Reunion: Livestream Failure

Yikes! So much went wrong with the Love Is Blind season 4 livestream on Sunday, April 16. So much so, that Netflix didn’t end up streaming the finale for subscribers.

“To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon … we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned,” the streaming service shared on Twitter after some Netflix users waited over an hour for the livestream to start. “We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry.”

In a second update, the streaming service announced to fans that the “Love Is Blind: The Reunion will be available globally at 12 p.m. PT on April 17. Promise.”

So what went wrong? Why did the livestream fail? Keep reading for everything we know.

What Happened to the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 Reunion?

While some influencers and Netflix stars got a chance to attend a Love Is Blind finale event in Los Angeles where the livestream was eventually broadcast, some at home were not so lucky. At the event, Too Hot to Handle alum Chloe Veitch “took the stage to announce that they were going to proceed with taping the reunion, and that some viewers were, in fact, able to see it on live on the streamer,” per a report from Variety.

Fans on social media seconded this announcement, with some revealing that they were able to stream the reunion and others still unable to watch. “There’s an issue with the livestream. Hang tight! We’re trying to fix it as soon as possible,” an onscreen message from Netflix read as fans attempted to watch the show.

“You’re telling me I waited ALL DAY to watch the Love is Blind live reunion and it won’t load because Netflix was not a platform built for live tv????” one frustrated user shared via Twitter. Another added, “Netflix been harassing me all week to watch this live reunion and they can’t even get it up and running? #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LoveIsBlind.”

What Happened During the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 Reunion?

Despite the technical difficulties, some fans were still able to watch the reunion, which was full of some major drama.

Jackie Bonds and Josh Demas, who are now a couple, were not in attendance. However, they filmed an interview with Jackie explaining why she and Marshall Glaze had split and how she reconnected with Josh.

Previously, Life & Style confirmed that couples Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell, Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin and Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi got married at the end of Love Is Blind season 4. They all shared updates on where they stand now during the reunion.

How to Watch the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 Reunion?

It appears that some Netflix users are able to stream the show. However, the streaming service announced that all users would be able to watch on Monday, April 17 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.