Fun with the family! Kourtney Kardashian was spotted spending quality time with boyfriend Travis Barker and his 15-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, on Tuesday, March 30 — and the cute trio enjoyed their hangout by playing on a blow-up slide.

The 45-year-old’s daughter shared a hilarious video of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, sliding down the blue inflatable and laughing up a storm. Hours later, the Blink-182 rocker posted a snapshot of the slide in their backyard.

Alabama Barker/Instagram; Travis Barker/Instagram

The same day, the mother of three — Kourtney shares 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign with ex Scott Disick — gushed about feeling “grateful” via Instagram.

“‘Be thankful for closed doors, bad vibes and stuff that falls apart. It’ll protect you from things not meant for you.’ I saw this quote on @poosh this morning and I am feeling so grateful today for this life, for every experience and moment and all of God’s blessings,” she wrote at the time. “That’s all, bye. Hope everyone has a good day.”

Days earlier, the Poosh founder and the drummer enjoyed a romantic weekend getaway to Las Vegas. They were photographed packing on the PDA during a UFC match and even wore matching leather looks to the sporting event. The pair seemed to enjoy the outing alongside the musician’s close pal Machine Gun Kelly and girlfriend Megan Fox.

Kourtney and Travis sparked romance rumors in January while spending time together at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs vacation home. Weeks later, they made their relationship Instagram official just two days after spending their first Valentine’s Day as a couple.

Shutterstock (2)

The former Aquabats member opened up about the relationship for the first time during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on March 4, in which he revealed he prefers dating women with children who understand how he divides his time between the kids and his love life.

“I’m spending time with a woman who’s a great mom, who’s a great friend and you don’t have to worry about any of those things,” he gushed at the time. “It just comes natural. It’s like a maturity thing.” In addition to his teen daughter, the musician also shares 17-year-old son Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

“Kourtney’s friends honestly haven’t ever seen her so happy,” an insider previously raved to Life & Style about their blossoming relationship, while a second source revealed, “Right now, she’s just happy and there’s zero pressure on the relationship to be anything more than what it is.”