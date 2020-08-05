It’s a whole new you, Reign Disick! Kourtney Kardashian revealed her youngest son got a buzzed haircut on August 4 — so we rounded up all the celebrity reactions to his brand new hairstyle. The Kar-Jenner kid, 5, is known for his long, luscious locks, so this is certainly the end of an era.

“I am not OK,” the 41-year-old mama captioned the Instagram photo of her son sporting sweatpants and a T-shirt by Talentless, the brand owned by his father, Scott Disick. In the snap, Reign can be seen running his hand along his newly shaved head.

Several celebrity friends of the Kardashians made sure to geek out over the tiny tot in the comments section — and it seems the Poosh founder agrees with them that the new style is a great look for her son. “I’m shook, but also LIVING for the new look,” PR mogul and family friend Simon Huck wrote on the post, to which Kourtney replied, “I love it.”

One social media user inquired about whether or not the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was keeping her son’s hair as a memento. “It will be with me forever,” she replied to the fan. If you thought the brunette beauty was joking … think again. Kourt shared a snapshot of her son’s severed braid on her Instagram Stories shortly after her initial post.

Over the years, the proud mother of three — who also shares son Mason, 10, and daughter Penelope, 8, with Scott — has defended her youngest child’s lengthy mane on several occasions.

“Bruh, cut your son’s hair. SMH,” an internet troll commented on a photo of her baby boy celebrating Easter with the family in April 2020. “Most gorgeous hair on Earth. Anyone who says otherwise … ABCDEFG,” Kourtney clapped back, referencing her famous saying featured on KUWTK.

“It’s just a phrase I like to use that means the conversation is over,” she once told Scott, 37, about the phrase, noting the “G” stands for “Goodbye.” Pretty clever!

Ultimately, it’s clear Kourtney is serious about her dedication to her children — even when they’re at their most ~unconventional~. “I always try my absolute best when I’m with my kids not to be on my phone,” she told Vogue Arabia in July. “To be present in what we’re doing, and have those moments where you’re looking in each other’s eyes and connecting. It’s so important.”

