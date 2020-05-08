Um, yum! Nikki Bella shared her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev’s fun cooking “tradition” on May 7. Every week, the Dancing With the Stars pro makes their “family’s homemade pizza” for them to eat during Total Bellas.

“That is where the dough happened, right there,” the 36-year-old documented on her Instagram Story while filming their white kitchen island. On the other side, Artem, 37, was busy mixing up some tomato sauce.

“My incredibly sexy chef!” Nikki gushed over a photo of Artem with his finished culinary creations scattered around their large counter. “I’m constantly mind blown what he makes from scratch!” It appeared the Russian stud whipped up two cheese pizzas and another two with pepperoni and peppers.

The WWE babe, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, has definitely been spoiled by her man. When Nikki and Artem aren’t indulging in cheesy homemade pizza, the brunette beauty revealed she “[craves] homemade burgers every night.” On May 1, Nikki took a video of their backyard grill and noted that her man makes “the best” ones in town.

It’s amazing to see the two so happy, especially since viewers saw Nikki and Artem’s first fight during the May 7 episode of Total Bellas. They erupted after the handsome dancer thought the athlete was flirting with another guy. Nikki’s twin sister, Brie Bella, noted in her confessional that Artem was getting “really mad and really irritated” over Nikki, who was drunk at the time, fawning over a random dude. “[It’s] funny because I’ve never seen him like that. I was like, ‘Oh, I think he’s getting jealous,’” Brie quipped about the situation. Of course, they went on to make up and came out stronger on the other side.

“After the [Total Bellas] episode he still loves me,” Nikki wrote on her Instagram Story along with a photo of the engaged pair cuddling in bed after the dramatic episode aired.

Nikki and Artem got engaged in November 2019 but kept it their own little secret from fans until January. Later that month, they announced they are expecting their first baby. “To already watch you step up to be the best Dad for this little one makes my heart smile so big!” the Incomparable author raved on Instagram after dishing their baby news. “I know we aren’t husband and wife yet but I love our commitment to this child already.”

