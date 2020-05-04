Double trouble! Nikki and Brie Bella stunned fans by announcing they were both pregnant on January 29. The Bella Twins’ due dates are a mere two weeks apart, and their simultaneous pregnancies have led to some absolutely precious social media content. See their sweetest twinning expecting mom moments in the video above!

While this is Brie’s second baby with husband Bryan Danielson a.k.a. Daniel Bryan, it’s Nikki’s first with fiance Artem Chigvintsev. Nikki is super grateful to have the guidance of her more experienced sis throughout her first pregnancy, and it turns out they’re going through a lot of the same stuff.

“It has been really bizarre to experience all the same symptoms together,” Brie recently told Life & Style exclusively. “We have the exact same cravings!”

“This has just felt like such a special time and so I feel like it’s definitely brought us together,” she continued. And there’s plenty of evidence of that on their Instagram pages! From cute videos to baby bump pics, fans have been soaking up all the twinning pregnancy content.

Instagram

One thing we won’t see first on Instagram? The duo’s gender reveals! While Nikki and Artem are “saving it” for the season finale of Total Bellas, Brie and Bryan aren’t going to find out until their baby is born. We can’t wait to meet the little ones!