Interesting! Pregnant reality star Nikki Bella shared a sweet video clip of fiancé and baby daddy Artem Chigvintsev watching the premiere of her show, Total Bellas, in bed on April 2 — and even revealed that the former Dancing With the Stars pro doesn’t like to be photographed in his undies.

“He hates when I film him with his boxers on!” the 36-year-old wrote over the short snippet. “LOL! You ready, west coast, for the season premiere of Total Bellas? Tune in now on E!” In the quick clip, the WWE alum asked her beau what he was watching. “Total Bellas,” he replied after pointing at the camera. So cute!

It’s no surprise to see these two lovebirds enjoying their time together amid social distancing measures to combat coronavirus in Los Angeles — they’ve been inseparable since getting engaged in November 2019. But it looks as though wedding planning is on hold for the couple for the time being. “When I got engaged, the one thing I would have loved to do was the wedding planning,” Nikki told Life & Style exclusively. “But I was so shocked when I found out I got pregnant.”

“I found out literally like less than two weeks later or two weeks later, and it just rocked us,” Nikki explained. “I told Artem, I was like, ‘Artem, we have this baby, we can not do wedding planning because I just need to wrap my head around, like, I’m going to be a mom in less than nine months!’”

For the retired wrestler, it seemed like all of her dreams came true at the same moment. “You know, when you pray and put it out in the universe, it’s like it all just hit me at once! I always wanted to be a wife and a mom and here it all is!” she gushed, adding that her dancer fiancé also “always wanted to be a father.”

“He’s just really excited,” the brunette beauty added. “It’s funny because after any of our doctor’s appointments, when it’s really real, he gets really nervous and he’s like, ‘I mean, you think I’ll be a good dad, right?’ and he’ll just go down his list.”

Plus, the Russian hunk, 37, thinks he would be a great girl dad — and we agree. “He’s hoping for a girl because he told me, he goes, ‘Well, I’ve been a dancer my whole life so I really know how to work with women/girls,’” Nikki revealed. “He goes, ‘I don’t know how to play American sports so if we have a boy, I don’t know what to do besides dance!’”