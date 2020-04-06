Still a fan? Nikki Bella admitted that she watched ex-fiancé John Cena’s match against Bray Wyatt (a.k.a. The Fiend) during Wrestlemania 36 on April 5 — and she thoroughly enjoyed it! The Totals Bellas star and pro wrestler split for good in July 2018 after six years together, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t still support him.

“Does Nikki turn the TV off during John Cena’s match, or does she keep it on and watch? Question of the day,” a fan asked the Bella twins via Twitter. “Oh I’m watching,” Nikki, 36, replied by signing off the post with the letter “N.”

Oh I’m watching N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 6, 2020

After someone asked what she thought after John, 42, lost to his opponent, 32, the reality babe admitted it was “interesting” and “very entertaining.” The WWE event was very significant in the E! star’s relationship with the Blockers actor because they got engaged during Wrestlemania 33 in April 2017.

These days, Nikki is happily engaged to her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev, and they are expecting their first child together.

While fans are always curious where Nikki and John’s relationship stands after so many ups and downs, the California native assured followers during “The Bellas Podcast” that she has better things to do than dwell on her previous romance.

“I put out a tweet and it went like wildfire because there were some people and some headlines that thought I was throwing shade to my ex-fiancé, which goodness people, that was not the case,” she explained after posting about living “with no rules” in her current relationship with Artem, 37. “My ex-fiancé is not the only man that I have loved in this world. I was in love three times before him. He was the fourth person I loved and I have loved after him and I still love.”

Nikki and the pro dancer have both talked about their passionate relationship, and the brunette beauty exclusively dished to Life & Style about how they’re keeping the spark alive through pregnancy.

“I feel like now every time I’m naked, everything gears towards my body changes or my pregnant belly, and I was telling him, I was like, ‘Sometimes I need you to think of a girl who has nothing with pregnancy,’” she said. Nikki simply meant that there are times when they “don’t talk about anything dealing with pregnancy, which is hard.”

Keep living your best life, girl!