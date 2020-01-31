In a good mood! John Cena was all smiles while attending a Friday, January 31 fan event for his upcoming role in Fast & Furious 9. This is the 42-year-old’s first public event since his ex Nikki Bella announced she’s expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

Based on the photos of the wrestler, it’s safe to say he’s unbothered that the Total Bellas star, 36, has moved on. After all, so has he. John has been dating Shay Shariatzadeh since March 2019, and the two seem happy together. However, just hours following Nikki’s baby news, John took to Twitter to share a pretty cryptic message that led some fans to believe he was shading the mom-to-be. “Be who you are regardless of who you are with,” the WWE star tweeted a little over an hour after the brunette beauty’s announcement.

On the following day, John wrote another cryptic tweet. “There will always be those who continuously test your resolve,” he divulged. “Stay true to you. Love who you and believe in your values. That way, however they try to manipulate any situation, you will never sink to their level.” Regardless of what it can mean or who the tweets are about, Nikki seems to be doing great. She couldn’t help but gush over how excited she is about her pregnancy. To top it off, she’s expecting at the same time as her twin sister, Brie Bella.

“I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am!” Nikki captioned an Instagram post on January 29. “I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable.”

Nikki also expressed how excited she is to share this journey with her beau. “Oh, and @theartemc, your pure joy, bliss, love and happiness has meant everything to me!” she continued. “To already watch you step up to be the best dad for this little one makes my heart smile so big!” Thankfully, everyone seems to be doing OK.

Keep scrolling to see photos of John at the Fast & Furious 9 fan event.