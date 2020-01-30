Could John Cena be feeling a certain way now that his ex Nikki Bella is expecting her first child with fiancè Artem Chigvintsev? Maybe! The 42-year-old took to Twitter to share some suspicious messages on Wednesday, January 29 — less than two hours after news broke that his ex is pregnant.

“Be who you are regardless of who you are with,” he wrote. The following day, John once again shared another cryptic tweet. “There will always be those who continuously test your resolve,” he began. “Stay true to you. Love who you and believe in your values. That way, however they try to manipulate any situation, you will never sink to their level.”

Twitter

Fans immediately shared their thoughts on what his tweets could be about, and some think it’s about Nikki. “Is that your response to Nikki’s pregnancy?” wrote one person. “Nikki Bella is pregnant!” replied another.

Nikki and John were together for 6 years. In April 2018, they ended their engagement and split before reconciling by the summer. Then in July 2018, they broke up for good. Since then, they’ve both moved on. John has been dating Shay Shariatzadeh since March 2019. On the other hand, Nikki and Artem became romantically linked in January 2019.

Less than a year later, Nikki and Artem got engaged. “Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc,” she shared on Instagram on January 3. “I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

It looks like 2020 is the year for the Total Bellas star. Once news broke that she’s expecting, she couldn’t help but gush about the journey ahead. “I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am!” the brunette beauty wrote on IG. “I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable.” We’re so happy for her!