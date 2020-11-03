Like father, like son! Fans said Nikki Bella’s son, Matteo, is dad Artem Chigvintsev’s “twin” in the latest photo the WWE babe shared on Monday, November 2.

“I truly can’t ever get much happier than this! Mom life rules! Teo rules!” the Total Bellas star, 36, captioned a sweet photo of her and her 3-month-old wearing matching black beanies. “Every day is an incredible memory with you, my baby boy.”

Courtesy Nikki Bella/Instagram

The baby boy has the same dazzling blue eyes as the Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, so it’s clear Matteo will most likely grow up to look just like his handsome father.

Their resemblance wasn’t lost on followers, who noted how much Matteo takes after Artem. “His daddy’s twin … adorable,” someone replied, while many others referred to the baby as the Russian stud’s “mini-me.”

The reality couple is completely smitten over their new addition. His current DWTS partner, Kaitlyn Bristowe, exclusively told Life & Style about Artem and Nikki’s “good, supportive relationship.”

“Every time Artem comes into the studio, he’s always just so happy and in such a good mood, and I know it’s because of Nikki and their newborn,” the former Bachelorette, 35, explained. “She really lets him sleep when he can so that he can show up for the dancing … I feel like they’re such a good team.”

The Dew scrunchie founder also noted that Artem is “really hands-on when he’s home” with his young son and soon-to-be wife. “He just beams with joy and shows pictures of him whenever he’s on the show … He’s so happy. It’s so cute,” Kaitlyn said.

Nikki gave birth to Matteo one day before her twin sister, Brie Bella, welcomed baby No. 2, a son named Buddy, with husband Daniel Bryan (real name Bryan Danielson).

The cousins have already spent a lot of time bonding since their births. “When you see them together, it’s crazy,” Brie divulged during “The Bellas Podcast” on October 28. “Obviously, I do call them spiritual twins but it’s like they’re legit siblings. They’re used to each other.”

Nikki and Artem are in baby bliss!