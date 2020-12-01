Frankies Bikinis/MEGA

We see you, Sofia Richie! The longtime model shared a sexy throwback photo from her July 2019 Frankies Bikinis campaign. “This one never gets old,” Scott Disick‘s on-again, off-again girlfriend captioned her Instagram post on Monday, November 30.

Of course, Sofia’s thirst trap might have nothing to do with her split from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. However, as fans may recall, Scott, 37, was a big fan of the campaign.

Shortly after the line of swimsuits dropped, the Talentless founder shared a steamy picture of Sofia, 23, to his Instagram Story. “Cash or credit,” he wrote at the time, along with a snapshot of Lionel Richie‘s daughter rocking a cheeky pink two-piece while sitting on top of a checkout counter.

Frankies Bikinis/MEGA

While Scott and Sofia seemed more in love than ever that summer, their relationship hit a snag by spring 2020. In late April, the E! personality checked himself into a Colorado rehab facility for emotional issues related to the back-to-back deaths of his parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick.

After less than a week in treatment, Scott returned to Los Angeles. On May 27, a source confirmed to Life & Style that the pair split after nearly three years of dating. Fast forward to July, and the lovebirds were back in action!

“They’re keeping it on the down-low and are still figuring things out before making it official,” a separate insider told Life & Style that month. Unfortunately, Scott and Sofia’s reconciliation was short-lived. In August, the couple called it quits for good.

Since then, the former flames have unfollowed each other on social media and seemingly moved on with other people. Sofia is rumored to be dating Cha Cha Matcha cofounder Matthew Morton. “He likes her a lot,” an additional source told Us Weekly after the duo was photographed sharing a passionate kiss at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills on November 2.

For Scott’s part, he’s been romantically linked to several women over the past few months, including Bella Banos, Megan Blake Irwin and most recently, Amelia Gray Hamlin. On November 16, the Flip It Like Disick producer was spotted packing on the PDA with the 19-year-old model at a beach in Santa Barbara.