Summer House star Carl Radke hinted he has seemingly moved on when he was spotted with a mystery woman after his ex-fiancée, Lindsay Hubbard, announced her pregnancy.

Carl, 39, and an unidentified woman were spotted chatting at Everdene Bar at Virgin Hotels New York City on Tuesday, July 9, according to photos obtained by Page Six. Both Carl and his date appeared comfortable throughout their conversation as they sat at the bar.

Meanwhile, they both dressed casually for the outing. The Bravo star wore a black T-shirt, khaki shorts and white Nike sneakers, while the woman rocked an orange sundress, moccasins and a canvas tote.

The woman was eventually joined by a friend, and Carl left the bar alone with a backpack.

While the pair looked comfortable with each other, Carl’s relationship with the mystery woman is not currently known.

The Loverboy employee was spotted out with the woman just four days after Lindsay, 38, announced she’s expecting baby No. 1 with her boyfriend.

“Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!” she wrote alongside a handful of photos that captured her holding a pregnancy test and flaunting her baby bump. “I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it! The second I had a feeling, I took a @clearblue Early Digital Pregnancy Test and getting a clear result, in words, made the next steps sooo much easier.”

Lindsay added that she and her boyfriend – who has not yet revealed his identity – “are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!!”

Carl and Lindsay got engaged in August 2022 and called off their wedding one year later in August 2023. The final months of their romance were documented on season 8 of Summer House, while the exes reflected on their split and their current love lives during the reunion in June.

The former publicist announced that she was dating a “wonderful man,” adding that they previously “went on a few dates three and a half years ago.”

“It was just bad timing back then for him and for me and then he kinda popped back up in December and we started dating in January,” Lindsay said. “I would say it’s tracking in the pretty serious direction. He’s been a great support.”

Meanwhile, Carl admitted that he hadn’t put himself out there after he and Lindsay called it quits. “I haven’t kissed anybody since Lindsay,” he admitted during part 2 of the reunion on June 13. “I haven’t hooked up with anybody since Lindsay.”

After he said that his lack of a dating life is “f–king embarrassing,” Carl said that he still missed Lindsay.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

“I hurt someone I care about,” the reality star continued before admitting he had been in his head since they split. “I blew up a thing that we worked really hard both at trying to figure out and make right. I think both really wanted this next phase of our life. But it wasn’t right.”

Carl also apologized to his ex for how he “handled” their breakup.