Babies, moving, oh my! Total Bellas season 6 premieres on November 12, and fans are in for a wild ride. From Nikki and Brie Bella’s pregnancies to the twins relocating their families to California, this season will cover a lot of life changes.

Season 5 left off on Nikki and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev’s gender reveal party for baby No. 1, and the new episodes will continue to cover the tail-end of the sisters’ pregnancies.

Nikki, 36, welcomed son Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev on July 31. Meanwhile, Brie gave birth to her second child, son Buddy Dessert Danielson, with husband Daniel Bryan (real name Bryan Danielson) one day later on August 1. The sisters have been over the moon about raising their sweet newborns together.

Of course, the big shift in their lives came with a few low points. Before Matteo’s birth, Artem, 38, was cast as a pro for season 29 of Dancing With the Stars. He began training with partner Kaitlyn Bristowe shortly after his son was born, and Nikki confessed they hit a bit of a rough patch with him gone so much. However, they have since talked it out and are doing well.

Kaitlyn, 35, even gushed exclusively to Life & Style about Artem and Nikki’s “really good, supportive relationship” during an interview in October.

“Every time Artem comes into the studio, he’s always just so happy and in such a good mood, and I know it’s because of Nikki and their newborn,” the former Bachelorette said. “She really lets him sleep when he can so that he can show up for the dancing.”

In addition to babies and pregnancies, Total Bellas will also show Nikki and Brie’s move to Napa Valley from Phoenix. Brie actually initiated the relocation after she and her hubby, 39, decided to simplify their lives.

“I’m in love [with] my family, we’re all doing great. We majorly downsized. We wanted to be more simple,” the WWE babe dished on “The Bellas Podcast” in October. “We just felt like we needed to get back to who we were before kids and let’s simplify our life and live more country, and we’re doing it. And so, we did it!”

Nikki soon followed suit. “I’ve always loved the finer things in life, and I will say the one thing [the coronavirus pandemic] taught me was to simplify my life,” the bride to be explained. “I just started to look at all my things, and I’m like, ‘What does this really mean? … What do I really want my money to go towards?’”

She continued, “Brie and I were talking and I was like, ‘Wow, I want to downsize. I want to live in my dream area with my sister and her family. And I want my money to go somewhere else — making memories around the world with my family. So, I will be on the Napa Valley train headed to live with Brie here in a few months.”

We’re in for an exciting season! Total Bellas premieres on E! November 12.