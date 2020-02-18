Onto fantasy suites! Bachelor contestant Victoria Fuller sent Peter Weber a heartfelt message after she received a rose following their rocky hometown date. Fans watched their rollercoaster relationship during the February 17 episode, and the Virginia Beach native showed the pilot a little love on Instagram afterward.

“Thank you, Pete, for always having faith in us [and] believing in me, even when I would doubt myself along the way,” the 26-year-old captioned two photos from their date. Victoria will be moving on to overnight dates along with Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett, but her romance with the Bachelor Nation stud was definitely tested during the latest episode.

ABC

The 28-year-old gushed that he saw a great side to the brunette beauty while they danced to Hunter Hayes at local hotspot The Shack. However, things took a turn when the pilot was confronted by his ex and a mutual friend of Victoria, Merissa Pence. “The mood quickly changed though when production started to rush everyone out,” an eyewitness exclusively tells Life & Style about the awkward confrontation.

Merissa told Peter about the contestant’s reputation of “ruining marriages” and being a “liar” and “cheater,” adds the source. Viewers saw her stern warning when she told Peter to “watch out.” That was a huge bombshell, but even more drama came during the night portion of their date.

Before the leading man went inside to meet Victoria’s family, he told her about what Merissa said. Things exploded between the two, and the VB native stormed off in tears over the accusations. She and Peter were not able to communicate properly and he ended up leaving without going inside her home.

ABC

Victoria released a statement via Instagram in November 2019 where she said the “rumors” about her were all “false,” and she was waiting to “defend” herself when the time was right. She did not respond on-screen to Merissa’s claims during the February 17 episode.

The next day, Victoria visited Peter at his hotel to apologize. The reality pair kept talking in circles, and Peter admitted that he had to “think” about his next decision. Victoria left in tears but was able to come to the rose ceremony. In the end, she secured a spot to go to Australia for overnight dates while Kelsey Weier was sent packing.

ABC

Fans found Victoria extremely polarizing, to say the least. “Definitely should’ve gone home. Poor communication you have,” one person commented on her sweet Instagram post to Peter. “Gave no good reason on defending your case,” someone else added about the contestant seemingly deflecting the accusations. “You need therapy,” another comment read.

However, it wasn’t all negative. “Maybe I’m a fool, but I’m a big fan,” a follower gushed. “A lot of us love you. You’re beautiful, humble and truthful … people want to criticize you for crying when you’re gossiped against,” a separate comment defended. “Love you, I love you, I love you,” fellow contestant Victoria Paul wrote.

Whether you love her or not, Victoria is here to stay (for now)!