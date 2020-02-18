Contestant Kelsey Weier is officially single (again) after splitting from Peter Weber on her hometown date. So, does the blonde beauty have what it takes to be the leading lady on The Bachelorette next season? Keep reading to find out what we know! Caution: Spoilers for Peter’s season are below.

Despite getting into some drama (ahem, #ChampageGate) with some of the other contestants, the 28-year-old actually became a frontrunner on Peter’s season of The Bachelor.

The former pageant queen made it to hometowns, where she introduced the pilot, 28, to her mom and sister. “I saw Peter and Kelsey walking around and holding hands at the state capitol in Des Moines, Iowa,” an eyewitness told Life & Style exclusively of their interaction. “They seemed to be having a good time — they were laughing and were in deep conversation.” Unfortunately, Peter realized his connection with Kelsey wasn’t as strong, and she was sent home.

Now, viewers are interested in seeing Kelsey find her happily ever after. One person wrote, “I really want Kelsey Weier to be the next bachelorette!!! She’s more than just a Bachelor in Paradise kind of girl. She deserves to find the right guy for her,” while another echoed, “How can anyone not love @KelseyWeier?!” A third person chimed in, writing, “I’m becoming a full-time Kelsey Weier stan.”

Throughout the season, viewers got to see Kelsey and Peter form a solid relationship. From their one-on-one date in Cleveland to sneaking into his villa in Costa Rica, these two relished their time together.

“I really want this. I see a future with Peter,” she dished in her confessional prior to their dinner in Peru. Afterward, Kelsey candidly discussed her family dynamic with the handsome hunk. “My dad will not be there. My parents got a divorce when I was in 7th grade,” she began. “Shortly after I won Miss Iowa, he reached out to me, and we tried to have a relationship again. There was just a lot of red flags, so we didn’t. So, then about a year ago, when I was in Chile, I was going through a really hard time. Two weeks later, I got home, and I got a text from my dad — I hadn’t heard from him in years. To me, the timing of that was a sign. So, I went and saw him, and we had a really good conversation. We have been in communication ever since, but my mom doesn’t know.”

Ultimately, Peter praised Kelsey for opening up. “I do think it’s so beautiful you’re willing to give your dad a second chance and pursue a relationship with him and see where that can go,” he said. “That is inspiring me to see that. It’s still amazing to see, even though you haven’t necessarily had that model with your parents, but it’s so obvious to me you still know what you want. You haven’t had this view of love tainted in any way. I love that I can see that so clearly with you.”

Clearly, Kelsey isn’t afraid to be vulnerable on television, so she would be an excellent candidate! We’ll just have to wait and see what happens next.