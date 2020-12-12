Here’s the deal: Host Chris Harrison revealed the Men Tell All special for Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams‘ drama-filled season of The Bachelorette is something “you’ve never seen before.” But when does it air? Keep reading for all the details on the special episode — and when the finale episode will air.

When Is the Men Tell All special?

The highly anticipated Men Tell All special — where guys who competed for Clare’s heart, Tayshia’s love or both come clean about what went down this season — will air on Monday, December 14, according to the ABC personality’s Instagram.

“The next two weeks #TheBachelorette is on both Monday and Tuesday nights,” Chris, 49, wrote on Friday, December 11. “This Monday’s episode will include a #MenTellAll like you’ve never seen before!”

In November, Chris exclusively revealed to Life & Style that despite social distancing protocol due to the coronavirus pandemic, production was definitely planning to shoot the fan-favorite special this season. “We are going to do a Men Tell All. What that looks like I’m not positive yet, but we are going to do it,” he explained at the time.

“It’s not as easy as it used to be to call everybody and go to a studio and shoot it,” he continued, citing Tyler Cameron‘s BFF Matt James‘ upcoming season of The Bachelor as the trial run. “We have to figure it out as we are shooting Matt’s season, how this all works and logistically, and getting everybody in and be safe and go through the COVID protocol and all that. We’re going to do it, but what that looks like, we’re not positive just yet.”

When Is the Bachelorette finale?

In Chris’ Instagram post, he also revealed the dates for the finale episodes, which will be back-to-back on Monday, December 21, and Tuesday, December 22. Though Clare, 39, has already found her Prince Charming in contestant Dale Moss, it remains to be seen who Tayshia, 30, will give her final rose to.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Who Are Tayshia’s frontrunners?

*Warning: Spoilers Ahead!* Going into the finale episodes, the California native’s top four guys are Zac Clark, Ben Smith, Ivan Hall and Brendan Morais. According to Reality Steve, the former phlebotomist picks between Ben, 30, and Zac, 36, as her final two contestants — but viewers will have to wait and see who she chooses in the end.