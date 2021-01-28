Brushing it off! Addison Rae was recently asked to name her least favorite member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, and she handled it like a champ.

The TikTok star, 20, teamed up with her boyfriend, Bryce Hall, and fellow Sway House members Blake Gray and Noah Beck for a YouTube video uploaded on Wednesday, January 27. The foursome asked each other pretty intrusive questions on camera while playing their own version of the popular The Late Late Show With James Corden game, “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.”

“All inspo goes to James Corden. Shoutout to you for this disgusting miserable challenge,” Bryce, 21, told viewers. “The whole point of it is you ask someone a question. If they don’t answer it they either eat the disgusting thing in front of them or they answer the doozy question.”

After a few rounds, Blake, 20, went head-to-head with Addison. “Who’s your least favorite Kardashian that you’ve met?” he asked, after picking out an “Old Fish” for her to eat.

“Oh my God. I don’t have a least favorite,” she said, answering his question. Blake replied, “There’s not one that just bugs you a little?”

The ITEM Beauty founder hit back with “I’m not answering that,” then took a bite of the fish. After spitting out the food the influencer told her friends, “I’m not eating any more of that.”

Concluding the hilarious segment after Addison’s round, Bryce told his YouTube viewers, “Cheers to eating completely s–tty food. We spilled and filled.”

Addison was first introduced to the Kardashian family in March 2020 after YouTube personality David Dobrik introduced her to Kourtney Kardashian‘s eldest son, Mason Disick. The former TikTok Hype House member and Poosh founder, 41, made headlines with their friendship after uploading a TikTok video in June 2020, in which Addison referred to Kourtney as her “bestie.” Since then, the pair has hung out numerous times, sharing photos of their outings on social media.

“They’re really good friends to me. I love all of them,” Addison gushed about the famous family during a September 2020 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “They are all so great. They’re more than what you think. They’re so sweet and down to Earth and really good people.”

One month later Kourtney celebrated Addison’s 20th birthday in October 2020 by accompanying the social media star on a New York City trip. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is also set to star alongside Addison as she makes her acting debut in the upcoming flick He’s All That. As for whether or not Addison will appear on the KUWTK final season, only time will tell!