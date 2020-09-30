You never know! Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin joked about the possibility of dating one of Clare Crawley’s contestants from season 16 following her split from fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen.

“Part of me is a little excited now that I’m, like, you know, newly single to see what fellas might come my way!” the Minnesota native, 30, quipped to cohost Rachel Lindsay on their “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast during the episode on Wednesday, September 30.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Although Becca was sure to note she was “kidding,” Clare’s season is beginning with almost 30 *very* eligible men. The Bachelor Live host is starting to dip her toe back into dating, and she definitely has the support of her podcast costar.

Rachel, 35, exclusively told Life & Style she would “absolutely” play matchmaker for her Bachelor Nation pal. “When she’s ready, I’ll be ready,” the season 13 star said following the news of Becca and Garrett’s uncoupling. “I have a great track record … Two couples I put together have been married, so I think I’m pretty good at this.”

Becca announced she and Garrett ended their two-year-long engagement for good during the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast on September 1 following months of speculation.

“After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night,” Becca said at the time. “It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there [are] a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now.”

One thing is for sure, Becca definitely knows what she’s looking for. While going through the new men who will be appearing on season 16, the B the Label designer said she had a “problem” with contestant Chasen saying he is “looking for someone who’s fit.”

“I don’t want this to come across as bad, I just, I feel like because I’ve felt it with my, like, super long relationship in the past, I felt very judged,” she explained. “But when guys say, ‘Oh I want somebody who’s fit,’ and they only look at one specific body type, I take issue with that. And again, I don’t know who is writing these bios, I’m assuming these guys are, they’re probably just giving little tidbits of info but, ‘He takes pride in women who like staying fit. But on the flip side can carry on a meaningful conversation.’ I don’t know, we’ll see.”

We don’t think Becca will need any help in the dating department!