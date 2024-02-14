Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

This is branded content. Life & Style Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

CBD gummies just might be the perfect workout recovery solution for athletes. Whether you work out intensely or occasionally take a hike, bike, or swim, gummies infused with cannabidiol (CBD) offer effective relief for sore muscles and inflammation. Just one CBD gummy per day can minimize inflammation and restore balance after especially challenging workouts.

Daily dosing with CBD gummies is a convenient and consistent way to maintain wellness. Gummies are easy to store and carry, so you can take them with you on busy days or when traveling.

We have researched and reviewed some of the most popular CBD gummy products on the market and compiled the list for you.

List of Winning Products

How Does CBD Help with Inflammation?

CBD contains properties that reduce inflammation. A significant number of research studies have indicated that CBD alleviates swelling and discomfort caused by inflammation. In particular, CBD has been effective at reducing inflammation in arthritis patients and athletes.

CBD influences the endocannabinoid system which regulates cytokines or signaling proteins that control inflammation in the body.

Best CBD Gummies for Inflammation in 2024

Here is more information on the winning companies and their products.

Best Overall CBD Gummy: CBDistillery Daytime Synergy Gummies

CBDistillery

CBDistillery’s Daytime Synergy Gummies offer a delightful orange flavor. Each gummy contains 15 mg of CBD and 15 mg of CBG (cannabigerol). These full spectrum gummies are effective at promoting a calm sense of mind and body, so many customers use them to reduce stress as well as inflammation.

Specs:

Size: 30 gummies per container

How to Use: Take one gummy per day.

Active ingredients: CBG and CBD

Flavor: Orange

Pros:

Vegan

Clean ingredients

CBG enhances the entourage effect

CBDistillery was founded in 2016 and has a mission to support customers as they pursue a healthy and balanced life. The company offers a broad range of CBD products as well as some CBD, CBG and CBN products.

What Customers Say

Customers love these delicious and easily packable gummies. Many customers claim that the synergy gummies reduce aches and inflammation. Some report improved energy levels during regular workouts.

Most Flavorful CBD Gummy: FOCL Full Spectrum+ Variety Pack

FOCL

FOCL Feel Good, Chill Out and Deep Sleep gummies can be bought in a variety pack or separately. Each product helps with overall wellness and relief. Athletes can ease aches and pains associated with muscle exertion. They will also benefit from better sleep and less anxiety.

Specs:

Size: 30 gummies per container

How to Use: Take one Feel Good or Chill Out Gummy on an as needed basis. The Deep Sleep Gummy should be taken 30 minutes before bedtime.

Active ingredients: Feel Good: CBD and L-Tyrosine Chill Out: CBD and L-Theanine Deep Sleep: CBD, CBN and melatonin

Flavors: blood orange, sour raspberry and sour blue raspberry

Pros:

Vegan

Non-GMO

Third party testing

FOCL products are made with organic hemp grown on FOCL’s New Mexico farm. FOCL manufactures their CBD gummies in the cGMP certified facility. FOCL offers a monthly subscription and they also allow customers to bundle three products together for an additional discount.

What Customers Say

Customers love how effective the Feel Good Gummies are for boosting mood. Some customers claim it helped promote relaxation and recovery after a workout.

Best Energy Boosting CBD Gummy: CBDfx CBD Gummies with Turmeric and Spirulina

CBDfx

CBDfx’s gummies contain broad spectrum CBD, turmeric and spirulina. These ingredients offer powerful antioxidants that boost wellness and ultimately enhance athletic performance and recovery. Spirulina is a form of algae that is rich in amino acids, B-complex vitamins, calcium and minerals. The CBD gummies are sweetened with agave and come in two strengths, 1500 or 3000 mg).

Specs:

Size: 60 gummies per bottle

How to Use: Take one gummy daily.

Active ingredients: CBD, turmeric, spirulina

Flavor: Turmeric

Pros:

Solvent free

Vegan

60-day guarantee

CBDfx is a Southern California cannabinoid company that values purity and potency and their products are vegan, gluten-free and organic. Founders Ali Esmaili and Jameson Rogders launched CBDfx in 2014 and it is currently the second-largest privately owned CBD company in the world.

What Customers Say

Customers describe the gummies as tasty and effective. Many athletes claim it eases overworked muscles and sore joints. Some customers report that the gummies do not have the bitter aftertaste that other products with spirulina and turmeric. Many customers love how they have more energy during the day and sleep better at night. Some believe they are calmer and have a better mood after taking the gummies for several weeks.

Most Potent CBD Gummy: Receptra Serious Relief 33mg CBD + Turmeric Gummies

Receptra

Receptra’s Serious Relief 33mg CBD + Turmeric Gummies feature a refreshing ginger peach flavor. The product is formulated to include 33mg of CBD based on a number of studies indicating that this dose is most effective for managing pain.

Specs:

Size: 30 count per bottle

How to Use: Take one gummy before or after exercise.

Active ingredients: CBD

Flavor: Ginger peach

Pros:

Gluten free

Non GMO

No high fructose syrup

This Colorado based company was founded in 2015 with a mission to provide high quality CBD products made with all natural, plant-based and organic ingredients. CEO Rusty Scott founded Receptra after his positive experience using CBD to manage chronic pain after an injury. He was inspired to create the most effective anti-pain CBD product and today the company grows and processes its own organic hemp.

What Customers Say

Customers claim that the gummies are very effective in managing muscle inflammation caused by intense athletic training. They love the unique flavor and they find taking one gummy per day also offers other benefits like a sense of calm and better sleep.

Most Affordable CBD Gummy: Pure Spectrum CBD Gummies

Pure Spectrum

In 2017, Pure Spectrum opened the country’s first branded CBD company and first cannabinoid company to partner with a major sports organization when they teamed up with the CrossFit Games. Their products are organic and NSF-certified for Sport.

Product Features

Pure Spectrum Gummies come in assorted flavors Green Apple, Lemon, Mango and Watermelon flavors. Each gummy contains 25 grams of CBD.

Specs:

Size: 30 or 60 counts

How to Use: Take one or two gummies per day. Take daily for best results.

Active ingredients: CBD

Flavors: Green Apple, Lemon, Mango and Watermelon flavors

Pros:

Vegan

Formulated with CBD isolate

Available in 30 or 60-count bottles

Pure Spectrum CBD has been in business since 2018. Pure Spectrum CBD is committed to making high quality, all natural products that are pure and potent. Superior genetics and sustaining growing practices. This vertically integrated company has a $25 million farm and processing center in Kansas.

What Customers Say

Customers say that the Pure Spectrum gummies were effective at managing pain. Many customers notice a significant difference in pain and inflammation reduction when they use these gummies consistently.

How We Picked the Best CBD for Athletes

Production Process

We reviewed the process involved in making the best CBD gummies for inflammation. We specifically searched for products often used to reduce muscle and joint soreness and swelling caused by athletic activities.

We analyzed the cultivation, processing, extraction manufacturing and third-party testing processes of each company to ensure all winners followed cGMP practices in addition to Non-GMO, Kosher and other certifications.

Reviews

We analyzed customer reviews to identify those CBD products customers mentioned CBD gummies that were most effective in minimizing inflammation and helping them recover from demanding workouts. We noted other key reasons the customers appreciated these products such as ingredients, customer service and general wellness effects.

Testing

We confirmed that all CBD gummy companies on this list contracted with third-party independent laboratories to ensure thorough pathogen and contaminant-free products. These companies are also transparent about their production techniques, ingredients and testing results.

They provide convenient access to Certificate of Analysis reports for customers by providing testing results on their websites.

Quality Ingredients

The winners included CBD companies known for using the finest CBD and organic ingredients. We included companies known for using non-GMO, organic and ethically sourced ingredients.

What to Look For When Buying CBD Gummies for Reducing Inflammation

Several factors are important to consider when seeking the right CBD gummy to support your athletic performance and recovery.

Potency, form, flavor and price preferences vary for every individual. Some secondary factors may include customer service, 100% guarantee, shipping speed and flexible monthly subscriptions.

Potency

It is best to start with a mild or regular strength potency when you first start taking CBD gummies. CBD products come in different strengths, so it is best to start with lower-strength CBD and after several days slightly increase the dose and/or frequency. Once you have been taking CBD gummies for several weeks, you can change to a higher potency. Some athletes prefer to take a gummy after a workout, but some people find it better to take it prior to a workout. You will be able to determine the best frequency and time of CBD dosing that works for you.

Form

CBD products come in a wide range of forms including gummies, tablets, powders, capsules, beverages and tinctures. Gummies are one of the most popular forms because they are convenient and easy to dose. On days when inflammation is especially intense, you can take an additional gummy.

Flavor

CBD gummies come in a wide range of flavors. Berry and tropical flavors are trending, so you have plenty of appealing choices. Some are sweetened with natural ingredients like agave, but be aware of CBD gummies high in fructose.

Price

CBD gummies range from affordable to expensive depending on the quality of ingredients, manufacturing technology used and amount in a container. It is best to spend a little more to ensure you are getting quality CBD gummies.

Determine which gummies will be more cost-effective for you. If you are new to CBD gummies, you may want to purchase smaller sample sizes (if available) or less expensive yet still respectable brands until you learn more about CBD’s impact on you.

What CBD Helps

CBD helps a broad range of mental and physical symptoms and an increasing number of research studies are showing CBD’s effectiveness in managing insomnia, anxiety, depression, pain and inflammation. CBD topical products can also help skin irritation or dryness.

Forms

CBD products are diverse. CBD products that help with inflammation come in a wide range and they include:

Gummies – easy and convenient dosing. Gummies are good for people who do not like taking tinctures.

Tinctures – the sublingual absorption means quicker effects than ingesting CBD in edibles or beverages.

Beverages – the market features many CBD-infused drinks in seltzers, teas, coffee and smoothies.

In addition to gummies, infused edibles include salad dressings, baked goods and sauces.

Topical creams and transdermal patches containing CBD are also becoming very popular with athletes. Emerging studies are pointing to the effectiveness of topical creams and transdermal patches to control pain and inflammation. CBD lotions and patches minimize localized pain, whereas oral CBD consumption offers systemic benefits.

Flavor

Look for natural flavoring when possible. Many gummies, beverages and edibles are made with high-quality ingredients, but some may contain artificial flavoring or other nonorganic ingredients.

Price

CBD products range in price depending on strength, ingredients, size and other specs. Most mid to higher-quality products start around $30 or 40 and run up to $60, $70 or higher for premium quality CBD products.

What is CBD?

CBD is a compound abundant in the hemp plant that has many potential therapeutic applications. It is generally safe and well-tolerated by adults, children and pets.

Benefits of CBD

The hemp plant comprises over 100 cannabinoids. The two most popular among the mass are CBD and THC. Research studies have found that CBD products have anti-inflammatory, anti-pain, anti-anxiety and many other therapeutic properties.

Types of CBD (full, broad, isolate)

There are three main types of CBD:

CBD isolate is a purified form of cannabidiol with no other compounds from the hemp plant.

Broad spectrum CBD contains cannabidiol and several other natural compounds from the hemp plant.

Full spectrum CBD contains cannabidiol and other cannabinoids from the hemp plant. Full spectrum also contains terpenes and essential oils.

Broad-spectrum CBD vs Full Spectrum CBD

Both broad and full spectrum CBD potentially offer the entourage effect since they both contain other cannabinoids. Broad-spectrum CBD has no THC, but full-spectrum CBD has .3% THC. This distinction is important for those who may be concerned about

Forms of CBD (gummies, oils, topicals)

CBD is available in flavored gummies, drinks, oils, topical creams, capsules, skin care and pet treats. Each product is formulated for a specific effect.

Side Effects of CBD

Many research studies have indicated that regular consumption of CBD is safe and effective. It is important to take into consideration factors such as age, weight, height and physical condition that impact bioavailability or how the human body absorbs and processes cannabinoids.

Most side effects are mild to moderate and temporary. Side effects include nausea, diarrhea and dizziness. Excessive and long-term use may increase the risk of liver damage. Also pregnant women should consult their physician to ensure they follow the best wellness practices possible. A recent study showed that CBD consumption can impact fetal brain development.

Choose brands made by companies with certifications in manufacturing, safety and quality standards to avoid ingestion of substandard ingredients that can cause side effects or sickness.

Also, review any potential interactions between CBD and pharmaceutical drugs or over-the-counter medications.

FAQs

Is CBD legal?

CBD containing less than 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is federally legal. It is illegal to sell any CBD THC potency higher than this level. Most states have rigid potency testing requirements, so any hemp that tests too high would be destroyed long before it made it to the manufacturing stage necessary to make gummies,

Which pro athletes use CBD gummies?

Golf pro Tiger Woods, pro soccer player Megan Rapinoe and wrestler Nate Diaz use CBD as part of their workout recovery approach. They claim CBD helps reduce muscle pain and fatigue.

Former restrictions on CBD use have loosened and now more athletes are becoming open about their CBD use.

Can CBD alone help with anxiety?

Yes, many people report that CBD can help alleviate anxiety. Some people claim that daily doses prevent significant spikes in anxiety, while others use CBD gummies when they have an unexpected and acute moment of anxiety.

Will CBD make me high?

CBD does not contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the psychoactive compound responsible for making people feel euphoric and relaxed. Although CBD does act as a relaxant, users typically only experience a calm sense of balance without experiencing any psychoactive effects.

Final Thoughts on CBD Gummies for Inflammation

CBD gummies offer a delicious and effective way to manage inflammation and many other symptoms. They are convenient to take with you when traveling for competitions.

Try different flavors and formulations until you find the perfect CBD gummy for you.