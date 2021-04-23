Hard work pays off! Patrick Mahomes‘ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, flaunted her post-baby body in a cute pair of jeans — and revealed she is currently a size 25, just two months after giving birth to the couple’s first child, daughter Sterling Skye.

“Some of the best boyfriend jeans I have found,” the 25-year-old wrote on a photo of herself rocking the pants, along with a plaid flannel and a cropped tank top, via her Instagram Stories. “I’m gonna link all the ones I have for you guys! I’m a size 25.”

Brittany Matthews/Instagram

The former soccer star and the NFL player, 25, welcomed their baby girl in late February. Since giving birth, the proud mama has been all about showing off her postpartum curves at the gym, both solo and with her partner in crime, a.k.a. Patrick’s little brother, Jackson Mahomes. She debuted her post-baby bod just one week after Sterling’s arrival.

In March, the personal trainer shared the first video of her bundle of joy, in which she held the baby against her chest as she performed glute bridges with a bench. “The most amazing journey, to bring the biggest blessing into our life,” Brittany wrote via Instagram at the time. “Baby girl, we love you!”

The Kansas City NWSL owner has been open about embracing her body’s changes throughout pregnancy so it’s no surprise to see her opening up about her postpartum journey. She even once shut down some trolls who criticized her body in photos from a lavish pregnancy shoot.

“Well, ladies, not trying to look ‘skinny’ in my maternity pics, I’m very pregnant and not trying to make myself not look pregnant,” Brittany told the Instagram commenters at the time. “Women being hateful to other women on social media seriously needs to stop! If you have nothing nice to say, THEN STFU.”

Brittany and Patrick got engaged in September 2020, nearly eight years after they first became an item in high school in their native Texas. “On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me,” the future bride revealed via Instagram. “You made this day perfect; you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond.”

Less than a month later, the lovebirds revealed they were expecting baby No. 1.