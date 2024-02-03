Billie Eilish has opened up about body image on several occasions and her figure has also been mentioned in mainstream music. In the 2023 song “Another Late Night” with Drake, Lil Yachty rapped, “She had big t-ts like Billie Eilish, but she couldn’t sing.”

The “What Was I Made For” artist didn’t find offense to the lyrics and admitted that the song was “fun.” “I’m flattered. Yachty is my friend. Drake is my friend. It’s a joke. I do have big t-ts. I love it,” Billie told Variety in November 2023.

That’s not the first time the California native addressed her breasts and fans wonder if they are a result of plastic surgery.

Did Billie Eilish Get a Boob Job?

The “Happier Than Ever” singer shared during that her boobs rapidly grew early in her childhood.

“I have big boobs. I’ve had big boobs since I was nine years old, and that’s just the way I am. That’s how I look,” she said. “You wear something that’s at all revealing, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, but you didn’t want people to sexualize you?’ You can suck my ass! I’m literally a being that is sexual sometimes. F–k you!”

Billie Eilish/ Instagram

What Has Billie Eilish Said About Her Body?

The seven-time Grammy-winning artist revealed that her liking of overly baggy clothes stemmed from people sexualizing her developed breasts.

“But I didn’t want people to have access to my body, even visually. I wasn’t strong enough and secure enough to show it,” Billie explained to Variety. “If I had shown it at that time, I would have been completely devastated if people had said anything. Maybe my not really caring about being sexualized is because I’ve never felt desired or desirable.”

Billie also slammed the double standards between the view of men and women’s bodies.

“Nobody ever says a thing about men’s bodies. If you’re muscular, cool. If you’re not, cool. If you’re rail thin, cool. If you have a dad bod, cool. If you’re pudgy, love it!” she said. “Everybody’s happy with it. You know why? Because girls are nice. They don’t give a f–k because we see people for who they are!”

Billie celebrated her “Happier Than Ever” album release party in July 2021 and donned a silk corset with a lace bra exposed at the trim. Though the look wasn’t revealing much skin at all, her online followers seemingly thought it was inappropriate.

“I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs,” Billie revealed. “People are scared of big boobs.”