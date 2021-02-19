Yikes! Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown‘s brother, Patrick Brown, was spotted hanging out with Jed Wyatt‘s ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens on Thursday, February 18.

“Ready to celebrate this weekend with you … Bud,” the reality star’s sibling captioned a photo of himself and Haley, 28. He also included a winking face emoji and a kissy face emoji. Additionally, the heat and air technician included a snippet from Ashley McBryde‘s song “American Scandal,” which seemed to suggest that he knew the sighting would cause a stir among Bachelor Nation fans.

Haley Stevens/Instagram

“Don’t tell me the world couldn’t handle a good old-fashioned American scandal,” read the lyrics on the post. Haley reposted the shout-out to her own Instagram Stories and added, “Can’t wait bro,” alongside a smirking emoji and a kissy face emoji.

In July 2019, Hannah, 25, and Jed, 27, got engaged during the finale of The Bachelorette, after she sent runner-up Tyler Cameron home. However, Haley then came out with allegations against Jed, claiming he had no intention of marrying Hannah and that they were still together.

“We spent the night together the night before he headed to L.A.,” she told People at the time. “He told me [the show] was just an obstacle and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it.”

In fact, the singer-songwriter allegedly told Haley that he only wanted to go on the show to further his career. “He said, ‘It’s probably not going to happen, but it’s a huge opportunity. I’m only doing this for my music.’ He only did it for his career,” she added. “He kept telling me, ‘I don’t want my dad to have to help me pay rent anymore.’”

Needless to say, the Alabama native broke off her engagement to Jed when the news was reported. “I am not with Jed anymore,” Hannah said at the time. “The engagement is over; we are not together. That is not what I said yes to.”

During the After the Final Rose special, the musician apologized to Hannah. “I wasn’t the best I can be. It ruined what we have here in a place that I never would have expected to find love like this with someone who I wanted to spend the rest of my life with,” Jed said. “I am sorry I took away that experience from you … I am responsible for this. I will own up to this all day.”

However, Bachelor in Paradise alum Dylan Barbour alleged during a now-deleted February 2021 Twitter Q&A that Jed got “screwed over by production” with a bad edit and didn’t actually cheat on Hannah. Either way, the former Bachelorette has since moved on with new boyfriend Adam Woolard, while her former fiancé has been dating girlfriend Ellen Decker for over two years.