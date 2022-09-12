Bonding! Jennifer Lopez and her teenage child Emme Muñiz spent quality time together while shopping in Los Angeles on Monday, September 12.

The “On the Floor” singer, 53, stepped out looking stylish in a green maxi dress with a plunging neckline and gold hoop earrings while her 14-year-old, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, dressed very trendy in knee-length denim shorts and an oversized burnt orange T-shirt.

While Emme carried a brown paper bag of goodies through the Melrose Market, Jen sported a Christian Dior tote bag to carry her market finds, which retails for over $3,000.

The Hustlers actress and Emme’s one-on-one outing is a relatively rare occasion these days since the singer’s marriage to husband Ben Affleck on June 16. The A-list couple have been jet-setting all over the world with their sweet blended family, including a trip to Europe, New York City and hanging out around their hometown of Los Angeles. In addition to Emme, J. Lo also has a son named Max, who is Emme’s twin brother. Ben has three kids of his own — daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel — with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Although the busy family frequently spends time altogether, it’s clear the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer and her teenage child have a special bond.

“My mom is just amazing,” Emme gushed over the Maid in Manhattan actress during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in September 2020. “She’s such a powerful human being. It’s insane. I don’t even know how to explain it. There are so many adjectives that can describe her in so many good ways.”

In addition to their love of shopping, Jen and Emme also share the talent of singing, with the celebrity kiddo even appearing on stage with her mom during Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

The “Ain’t Your Mama” artist called her child a “natural” when it comes to their performance chops, gushing that Emme has their “daddy’s voice.” Thanks to their parents’ support, Emme was even able to overcome having stage fright.

“When I was little, I used to be really shy singing in front of people, but not anymore,” Emme said in a YouTube video. “I like being up on the stage and the dancers are all behind me. Because, every show, I look in a different direction to see who’s behind me. My favorite person to see is my mom.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Jennifer and Emme’s shopping trip in Los Angeles!