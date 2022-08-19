Gearing up! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen shopping with their respective kids Emme Muñiz, Seraphina, Violet and Samuel Affleck in Savannah, Georgia, ahead of their upcoming wedding celebration.

The whole group appeared to be walking through the famous Savannah Historic District together on Thursday, August 18, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The “Jenny From the Block” artist, 53, rocked a beige spaghetti strap ruched tank top along with matching high-waisted pants and a pair of black wedge sandals. The Tender Bar actor, 50, matched his wife with a beige collared shirt and baseball cap with jeans and black sneakers.

Their respective children also looked stylish as ever, with Emme, 14, wearing an adorable gray patterned sweater for their day out. Brother Max, however, wasn’t seen with the crew, as J. Lo shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Ben’s children, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, looked dashing. Violet,16, walked alongside her dad, sporting a beautiful white floral-print maxi dress, Seraphina, 13, sporting a flannel shirt, red knee-length shorts and white sneakers and Samuel, 10, donning a blue T-shirt with matching shorts and a baseball cap. The happy gang stayed together as they strolled toward their next destination, and J. Lo was even seen holding Samuel’s hand at one point.

Their outing comes just days before the Marry Me actress’ and the Good Will Hunting star’s Georgia-based wedding celebration is reported to take place.

Just three weeks prior, Jennifer and Ben were seen spending time with their children in Paris, visiting museums, shopping at different venues and taking a scenic cruise together along the Seine River.

Jennifer and Ben officially tied the knot in Las Vegas, Life & Style confirmed on July 17. Shortly after their nuptials, the “On My Way” singer announced the big news via her newsletter, On the JLo.

“We did it,” the Bronx native wrote. “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives,”

Although the newlyweds absorbed their new life together as spouses, Jennifer made sure to point out how much their respective children mean to them.

“They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love,’” the Grammy Award winner added. “We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.”