A special bond! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick “will always have a playful relationship with each other and love for each other,” a source told Us Weekly about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars on Friday, October 30.

Despite the on-and-off couple fueling romance rumors as of late, the pair are “focused on coparenting” their three kids — Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5, — “successfully.”

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Scott, 37, and Kourtney, 41, know “fans love it” when they have flirty exchanges on social media and share adorable photos together, and they’re having fun teasing people over their dynamic. “The attention is fun and cute to them,” the source said.

The coparents aren’t shy about their friendly relationship, which they’ve worked extremely hard over the years to achieve. The Flip It Like Disick star said he and his ex are “in a great place” during the October 29 episode of KUWTK.

“We’ve been in a great place for a really long time,” the Talentless founder explained. “We also want to hang out with our kids as much as possible and within doing that, it means we hang out.”

All in all, their focus is on their three kiddos, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Mason, Penelope [and] Reign all are healthy [and] feel fine … so huge blessing there,” Scott previously acknowledged during an episode filmed in March. “If they’re fine and I’m doing decent, I’m more than happy.”

Kourt and Scott, who split from model Sofia Richie in May, are more than just civil — the New York native has been “leaning on” the Poosh founder for guidance, an insider told Life & Style. “Their dynamic is that she likes to care for him, and he depends on her for support,” the insider noted.

Now that Scott is back on the market, he’s more interested in “playing the field,” a second source told Life & Style. He’s been spotted out with multiple women in recent weeks, including his model exes Bella Banos and Megan Blake Irwin. The reality stud isn’t “settling down with anyone” at the moment, added the insider.

We’ll still always hold out hope for Scott and Kourtney!