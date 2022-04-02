Sipping! Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker, enjoyed a matcha milkshake date together on a trip to Riverside, California.

“Couples that drink matcha together, stay together,” Monty’s Good Burger’s Instagram account captioned a photo of the couple sharing the green drink on Friday, April 1, which was named in honor of the 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer. In the shot, the duo wore black sunglasses as they slurped the shake. The 42-year-old Poosh founder shared the same image via her Instagram Stories that day in addition to a snap of the drink sitting on a colorful menu.

“Trav and Kourt enjoying Travis’ Oat Matcha Latte shake today,” the restaurant added in its caption.

The “All the Small Things” rocker expressed his appreciation for the treat in the comments section, writing, “Matcha milkshakes for everyone.”

Just two days prior, the lovebirds shared a more difficult moment on social media when Kourtney apparently removed Travis’ stitches.

“Fiancée, best friend and now nurse. @kourtneykardash just removed my stitches,” he tweeted on Wednesday, March 30.

Courtesy of Monty’s Good Burger/Instagram

And, of course, Kourtney and Travis made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 27, looking dashing as always and sharing some PDA. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donned a sleek, strapless black gown, whereas the “First Date” musician wore a handsome tuxedo along with black sunglasses.

While fans were aware that Travis was scheduled to perform at the Academy Awards, they weren’t certain whether his future bride would be his plus one. However, the soon-to-be Hulu star revealed her “Oscars prep” via her Instagram Stories earlier that day, indicating that she would be accompanying Travis to Hollywood’s biggest night.

The A-list lovers started dating in late 2020 and made their romance Instagram official in February 2021. After a year of PDA-packed dates and sweet excursions together, the couple got engaged in October 2021.

As for their upcoming wedding, the A-list lovers “want to get married as soon as possible,” a source exclusively told Life & Style on January 25.

“Kourtney would rather change her plans and modify her expectations than wait any longer because she wants to be his wife. They are planning their future and want it to start now!”

And though they already have children, the two have also been “looking at IVF” (In vitro fertilization) to welcome a new baby into their blended family, a separate source exclusively told Life & Style in March. Kourtney already shares kids Mason, Reign and Penelope Disick with ex Scott Disick and Travis shares Landon and Alabama Barker — as well as stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya with ex Shanna Moakler.

“Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant,” the insider said on March 15. “It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point delaying or waiting to be married first.”