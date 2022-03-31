Kourtney Kardashian will do anything for fiancé Travis Barker, including the task of removing stitches from the rocker. Travis, 46, bragged about her medical assistant skills in a Wednesday, March 30 tweet, though he didn’t go into detail as to where on his body she performed the task or how he ended up needing stitches.

“Fiancée, best friend and now nurse. @kourtneykardash just removed my stitches,” Travis wrote, including an emoji of a threaded needle. Fans were impressed by how the brunette beauty saved him a trip to a doctor’s office.

“She’s a woman of many talents!” one fan commented, while another told Travis, “She’s the whole package.” A user told the Blink-182 drummer, “That’s so punk rock,” about Kourtney’s lack of squeamishness when it came to such a task, while another assured him, “Now, that’s love.”

Kourtney, 42, has already proved that she knows her way around Travis’ skin when it comes to things that may be painful. In May 2021, The Kardashians star showed off her skills with a tattoo needle as she inked the words “I love you” in her own handwriting onto Travis’ arm. She shared her new talent with fans in an Instagram photo she captioned, “I tattoo.” Hopefully, she’ll do the same with a photo of her removing Travis’ stitches!

Matt Cowan/Shutterstock