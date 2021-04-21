Sorry, mom! Kourtney Kardashian’s kids are apparently “grossed out” watching her pack on the PDA with boyfriend Travis Barker, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“It’s a tough adjustment seeing their mom all over someone else,” the insider explains about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s kids, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

“They may be too polite or scared to say it to her face, but privately, the word is that the kids are grossed out watching their mom making out with this guy who’s not their dad 24/7,” adds the insider about the reality star, 42, while noting the Blink-182 drummer, 45, has “been a real gentleman with them.”

Luckily, the Poosh founder isn’t too stressed about her little ones’ concerns and knows they will adjust with time. “Kourt’s attitude is that this will soon become their new normal,” says the insider. “To Scott’s credit, he’s not kicking up a major fuss – yet.”

Kourtney and Travis have been turning up the heat on their relationship in recent months and have been posting tons of saucy photos and videos together. They first sparked dating speculation in January and fell head over heels for each other quickly.

Courtesy of Travis Barker/Instagram

“Kourtney’s friends honestly haven’t ever seen her so happy,” a separate insider previously dished to Life & Style about the reality babe’s romance with the musician. A third source added, “Right now, she’s just happy and there’s zero pressure on the relationship to be anything more than what it is.”

However, things between them have seemingly gotten more serious. Travis dropped the L-bomb while gushing over the mom of three for her birthday on April 18.

“I F—KING LOVE YOU!” the drummer captioned a set of five sexy photos of the couple kissing and cuddling. “YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

That’s not to say the Flip It Like Disick star, 37, always keeps it PG with his significant others. Scott is dating girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin, 19. They were first romantically linked after attending Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party together in October 2020. On April 20, paparazzi photos of the pair showed them grabbing each other’s rear ends outside of a salon in Beverly Hills.

It looks like the Disick kids will need to look the other way!