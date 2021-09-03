Former Chrisley Knows Best star Lindsie Chrisley admitted she will “never” reconcile with her estranged father, Todd Chrisley, after reaching out “multiple times.”

“At this point, there will be no chance for reconciliation,” the “Southern Tea” podcast host, 31, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, September 2, adding that she’s offered to “sit down and bring everything to the table” with her famous father, 52.

The influencer noted she’s tried to “distance” herself from the drama, including ignoring things that are “triggering” on social media. “Through therapy over the last year, I had just been advised by my therapist to not tune in,” she explained.

That being said, Lindsie is not shying away from the tense situation directly with her father. The “Coffee Convos” podcast host acknowledged she will “respond” to any “allegations that are put out” by the USA star but hopes they can leave each other “alone.”

“I think that the most that anyone could ask for at this point is for everyone to go on with their lives as they see fit,” Lindsie said.

However, the Georgia native was sure to note that she only reacts to direct comments from her estranged family and stays out of rude comments or accusations from fans.

“It’s hard not to want to respond to those things,” she confessed. “Because some of the things that have been said either are just categorically false or maybe the intentions I don’t feel are pure.”

Although it’s difficult, Lindsie noted it’s “healthier” for her to “protect [her] peace.”

“I don’t want to be drug up in drama all of the time. And unfortunately, I have been the person that drama is always surrounding because I’m not a part of them, you know? And so I’m the outsider looking in. And so I’m always the target,” she said.

Lindsie is Todd’s oldest child from his first marriage to Teresa Terry. He and his ex also share son Kyle Chrisley. The real estate mogul married wife Julie Chrisley in 1996 and they have three kids together — Chase, Savannah and Grayson Chrisley.

Todd and Lindsie have had a rocky relationship for years, starting with her marrying estranged husband Will Campbell behind their families’ backs in 2012.

The family patriarch has since claimed that his and Lindsie’s detrimental downward spiral had to do with his eldest feeling “jealous” toward her siblings.

“It started out with Savannah having way more social media followers, and then, [Lindsie] wasn’t getting enough time on [Chrisley Knows Best],” Todd claimed to Entertainment Tonight on August 30. “Lindsie wasn’t, at that time, willing to allow the cameras into her personal life. She wouldn’t tell the world anything.”

He continued, “She is my daughter, and I love her. There was just some kind of emotional battle that Lindsie has had within herself and jealousy amongst her siblings.”