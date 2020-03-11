Stylish mama! Pregnant Katy Perry showed off her growing baby bump in a neon green dress while she performed at the Fight On charity concert in Australia on March 11. The singer announced she is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom on March 4, and she’s been proving to have the best maternity style ever.

The 35-year-old rocked a short and bright frock for the big day and matched the fun color with neon hoop earrings. Considering she has a little extra cargo to dance on stage with, Katy opted to wear bright blue sneakers. She kept her platinum blonde hair in a playful ponytail and completed the ensemble with pink lipstick.

Katy’s performance was to help communities affected by the horrific Australian bushfires. Besides taking over the stage, she also met many firefighters and locals during the event.

JAMES ROSS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The “Roar” singer is making a difference abroad, and back home, she’s getting ready for her bundle of joy to arrive. A source exclusively told Life & Style that she and Orlando, 43, are “already shopping for baby clothes,” and the hunky actor is “helping Katy design a stunning nursery.”

“She’s always dreamed of becoming a mom,” added the insider. “Now, it’s finally happening for her! The baby is due toward the end of the summer.” The songstress first revealed her adorable baby bump in her music video for “Never Worn White,” and she was absolutely glowing.

“Katy was dying to announce the news earlier but knew she had to keep it a secret until after the safe period,” admitted the insider. It’s common for women to wait to unveil their pregnancies until the end of their first trimester — 10 to 12 weeks. This is when the chance of miscarriage drops.

The American Idol judge joked that she’s “so glad [she] doesn’t have to suck it in anymore” on Twitter, and fans adore seeing her changing body. This will be her first child, and her partner shares his 9-year-old son, Flynn, with ex Miranda Kerr. Orlando’s mini-me “can’t wait to meet his new brother or sister!” the source gushed.

The A-listers got engaged in February 2019 but are putting their marriage plans on hold until “after the birth,” the insider divulged.

Katy and Orlando have a lot to look forward to. See her latest baby bump photos below!