So far, Katy Perry’s pregnancy style is unmatched! The “Never Worn White” singer, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, stepped out in Melbourne, Australia, on Tuesday, March 10, looking like a million bucks.

Katy, 35, rocked a form-fitting orange gown seemingly made of leather. Yes, that’s right, she’s pregnant in leather. *Bows down.* The Santa Barbara native paired the stylish outfit with nude heels, gold jewelry and matching orange glam. Oh, and of course, we can’t forget Katy’s best accessory — her superstar smile!

The longtime artist looked happy and healthy as she posed for photos with eager fans. Considering Katy’s grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson died on March 9, we’re relieved to see her in good spirits. However, it’s clear that the American Idol judge is still very much grieving for her family’s great loss. “She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me. When my whit comes out, that’s Ann. When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann,” Katy began a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

“When my fighter spirit comes out, that’s Ann. When my style comes out, that’s Ann,” she continued. “May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them.”

This is undoubtedly a bittersweet time for Katy and Orlando, 43. Though they are mourning Ann, they’re also in the process of preparing for their first child together. “Katy was dying to announce the news earlier, but knew she had to keep it a secret until after the safe period,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “They’re already shopping for baby clothes and Orlando’s helping Katy design a stunning nursery!”

We can’t wait to see more amazing milestones from Katy on her beautiful journey toward motherhood — including epic fashion moments such as these. Scroll through the gallery below to see photos.