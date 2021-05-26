Exclusive Shanna Moakler Is Still ‘in the Process of Removing’ Her Tattoos of Ex-Husband Travis Barker

Erasing the past. Shanna Moakler is still “in the process of removing” tattoos from her relationship with ex-husband Travis Barker, she exclusively tells Life & Style. However, it can be a lengthy process.

“I had the same tattoo that was on his hand, [it] was on my neck. I had that lasered off about five years ago. So, you can’t even see it,” the former Playboy model, 46, explains about one piece of art that has fully been removed from her body.

Shutterstock (2)

Shanna documented a tattoo removal appointment with Nurse Jamie on May 14 to laser off Travis’ name from her wrist. “Don’t tattoo names on your body, kids,” the Wedding Singer actress quipped at the time.

However, Shanna notes she’s been getting the 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer’s name lasered off of her for “three years.”

“Every time you get a laser session, you have to wait four to six weeks before you could do it again,” she says. “And sometimes [after] four to six weeks, I would be traveling or just forget about it, you know? … I’ve been in the process of removing it for a long time.”

Travis and Shanna were married from 2004 to 2008 and have two kids — son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15. The Rhode Island native also shares daughter Atiana, 22, with ex Oscar De La Hoya. She has since moved on with boyfriend Matthew Rondeau.

The musician also acquired quite a few tattoos during his time with Shanna and has been covering them up, especially since finding love with girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. Shanna called out her “haters” after documenting her own tattooo removal after Travis covered her initials on his body.

“To clarify since everyone seems to know my personal life, my ex put a skull tattoo over our initials on his hand while his new girl [Kourtney] lovingly looked on,” she wrote in a comment on an Instagram TV video that detailed her experience. “That was done with purpose and intent along with posts to try to insult me and my happiness with my new man. Once again weird! This was my final session on a tattoo of his name I’ve been removing for some time.”

That being said, Travis isn’t done with relationship ink because he’s gotten a few tattoos for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42. In April, the rocker showed off Kourtney’s name written in cursive lettering across his chest.

The Poosh founder even tattooed “I love you” on her man’s forearm on May 12. “Best tattoo artist,” Travis captioned a photo of his new ink on Instagram, seemingly pleased with his girlfriend’s work.

It’s clear the A-listers are head over heels for each other. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” an insider told Life & Style. “Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”