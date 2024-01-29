Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase.

If you’ve scrolled through your FYP on TikTok lately, then you’ve probably heard all about the viral office siren aesthetic. If not, we’ve got you covered! This emerging trend is all about bringing feminine energy into male-dominated office spaces. So, that means channeling looks that Samantha Jones from Sex and the City would love.

Skinny-framed glasses, slinky blouses and stilettos are fun ways to nail the trend. However, you can’t go wrong with the addition of a sleek blazer. While most office-approved blazers typically come with a hefty price tag, we found a bestseller at Amazon — and it’s on sale for just $46!

Get the Cicy Bell Blazer for just $45 (originally $71) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

Get ready for your outfit to be the talk of the water cooler. This soft blazer is fully lined and made from soft, comfy and stretchy materials. It features a basic lapel collar, a single front button and two functional flap pockets.

This blazer is ideal for year-round wear, as there are so many chic ways to style it. Team it with a sharp blouse, pencil skirt and heels for a business casual look your colleagues will swoon over. Alternatively, layer it with a V-neck shirt, wide-leg camo pants and lightweight sneakers for an ensemble fresh from the pages of a street-style blog. You can even style it with denim shorts and wedges in the warmer months!

Comfort is key, especially when you’re logging long hours at work. Amazon shoppers can’t help but rave over this blazer’s appearance, quality and weight. In fact, over 14,000 customers left perfect five-star ratings. One shopper admitted they were “surprised that it was lined,” and so “well made for the price.

Customers also left helpful tips for other shoppers considering buying the blazer too. “I would say size up if you want to wear it closed comfortably,” one reviewer noted. The same shopper advised others that steaming helped remove wrinkles.

Whether you’re itching to test out the newest social media trend or looking to add a sophisticated piece to your wardrobe, this bestselling blazer just may be what you need to elevate your aesthetic.

