Sophie Turner joked that she’s “looking for something different” amid her divorce from estranged husband Joe Jonas in a new ad for St-Germain.

While participating in a commercial for St-Germain’s “Spritz Up Your Summer” campaign on Monday, July 8, Sophie, 28, was greeted by a French bartender. She told the bartender that she was “looking for something different, fun, fresh,” adding that she was “very particular.”

“Has to be bright, obviously, bubbly, the type that’s welcome at any party, sweet but not too sweet,” the Game of Thrones alum continued. “Am I asking too much or do you think I’ll find it?”

The bartender proved he knew exactly what she was looking for and served her a St-Germain Hugo Spritz, which she said was “truly the whole package.”

Sophie starred in the ad 10 months after Joe, 34, filed for divorce in Miami on September 5, 2023. The “Burnin’ Up” singer cited that the reason behind their split was because “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.” Joe and Sophie – who wed in 2019 – share daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 23 months.

One day after Joe filed the paperwork, the former couple broke their silence by issuing a joint statement. “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” Sophie and Joe said at the time. “There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Despite initially seeming to be on good terms, Sophie revealed she wanted to move back to England amid their custody battle. The Do Revenge actress and “Cake by the Ocean” singer had been looking for homes in England ​and planned to make it their home base before they split, she claimed in paperwork.

The exes eventually came to a temporary custody agreement in October 2023, which they confirmed in a joint statement. “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK,” they said at the time. “We look forward to being great coparents.”

Following her split from Joe, Sophie moved on with boyfriend Peregrine Pearson. They first sparked romance rumors in October 2023 when they were seen kissing in France. Sophie and Perry, 29, packed on the PDA again in December 2023 when they held hands and kissed during a walk in London.

They took a serious step in their relationship in January when the mother of two made their relationship Instagram official by sharing several photos from their ski getaway. One snapshot captured Sophie leaning into Perry at the top of a mountain while they were dressed in ski gear.

More recently, she tagged Perry in a post on July 1, which she captioned, “Sun, sex and suspicious parents.” The social media post included photos of Sophie spending time with friends, as well as snapshots from Taylor Swift’s Eras tour at Wembley Stadium in England. Despite not appearing in any of the photos, Sophie tagged her boyfriend in the final slide that showed her smiling as she rested on a picnic blanket in a field of flowers.