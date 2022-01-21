Welcome to your skin check-in with Life & Style’s resident health and beauty expert, Dr. Will Kirby, a celebrity dermatologist and Chief Medical Officer of LaserAway. Every week, he’ll be spilling his candid thoughts and professional advice on all things skin, beauty and wellness as it relates to you — and your favorite stars.

Summer will be here before you know it, and while I can’t predict if you’ll still be wearing a mask in a few months, I do know that the board shorts and bikinis will be out in full force! So, if your pandemic body needs some attention — and according to your New Year’s resolution, it does! — here are the top ten things to know when you schedule the non-invasive, scientifically-proven, body-contouring procedure that reduces pinchable pockets of unwanted fat.

With over 11 million treatments performed since it was first cleared by the FDA in 2010, I present to you: CoolSculpting!

1) Discreet:

CoolSculpting treatments take about an hour, so patients can come in for a quick visit and get right back to social and occupational obligations. The only people who will know are getting CoolSculpting are you and the treating clinician!

2) Satisfaction Rate:

CoolSculpting is the most popular non-invasive body contouring treatment because of the great results it provides as evidenced by the high satisfaction rates patients receiving it report. And this high satisfaction rate is the reason that patients who receive the treatment once keep coming back for additional sessions!

3) Treatment Number:

The number of treatments needed can vary which is why it’s so important to receive a personalized CoolSculpting consultation. The abdomen typically is the most popular area where patients start their body sculpting journey and optimal results are often achieved by multiple treatments over the course of multiple office visits!

4) Permanent:

Each CoolSculpting treatment offers approximately 20 to 25 percent fat reduction in the targeted area. And that reduction is permanent meaning your results will last!

5) Mini-Vacation:

Coolsculpting is one of the few aesthetic dermatology treatments that allow patients to relax and watch their favorite streaming show or read a book while receiving it! It’s a reprieve from a hectic workday.

6) Patient Selection:

CoolSculpting isn’t for obese patients looking to lose large amounts of fat or tighten loose, hanging skin but any patient with pockets of pinchable fat benefit from treatment!

7) Tolerable:

The procedure itself, as its name suggests, is a cool, numbing feeling, but it is one of those treatments that patients really tolerate exceptionally well. Such little “down time” makes CoolSculpting an extremely attractive aesthetic offering!

8) Side Effects:

Temporary numbness, mild swelling and a little redness are all completely normal and even anticipated immediately following a CoolSculpting treatment. In rare cases, patients may develop a gradual and visibly enlarged tissue volume localized to the treatment area but Allergen Aesthetics, the device manufacturer, notes that rare events only occur in one out of every 3,000 treatments!

9) Your Role:

CoolSculpting doesn’t give you a golden ticket to visit a buffet, but when coupled with a healthy lifestyle including a healthy diet and exercise, CoolSculpting can absolutely help you achieve all of your beach body goals!

10) Patience:

You don’t become sculpted overnight, so patience counts, but many patients start to see very impactful fat reduction in the treated area within a month after their first session. Optimal CoolSculpting results and high patient satisfaction are often achieved after that second visit. It’s worth the wait!

There you have it! CoolSculpting is a safe, effective and popular means by which you can permanently reduce pockets of unwanted fat to gain a slimmer, more sculpted appearance! Start today so you can live your absolute best life this summer.