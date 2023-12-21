Gabby Barrett Won’t Perform Duets With Males to Protect Marriage

Gabby Barrett found one of the good ones in husband Cade Foehner and she will go to great lengths to protect her marriage. Case in point, the country singer has turned down “large song opportunities” because she will not make a duet with male musicians.

“I respect him a ton and I listen to what he has to say and I think he deserves that. And there’s been songs that are just not appropriate to sing wording-wise … like, these love songs that are really intimate,” Gabby, 23, said during the Monday, December 18, episode of the “Unexpected with Hannah Love” podcast.

The “I Hope” artist explained, “When you accept a song, there’s that goes along with it, that you could sing it on award shows together, you might be doing interviews together.”

“What does that look like on the stage? What does that dynamic look like?” she asked, adding, “If I’m singing with another man, is that going to make my husband uncomfortable? Probably.”

Gabby and her husband bonded over music in 2018 when they met during American Idol season 16. The pair seemingly didn’t care about not winning the televised singing competition series as quickly progressed their relationship. After tying the knot in October 2019, they welcomed kids Baylah, 2, and Augustine, 14 months – and baby No. 3 is on the way! These days, Cade, 27, accompanies Gabby as her guitarist during her live shows.

Getty

The CMT Music Award winner has shared that she and Cade honor their shared faith and live their life by their beliefs. In fact, their religion also played a big part in Gabby’s decision to steer away from duets.

“I respect [Cade] and love him so much that I’m not going to jeopardize my marriage to do a duet with somebody, you know. Like, I care about this a lot more and I pray and hope and know that God will bless my efforts in trying to keep my marriage straight, and not just for a duet or whatever it is.”

When major collaborations come her way, Gabby turns to her faith to help her “be very firm no matter what the push is from outside industry and outside people.”

“I have tons of people say that say to me or have texted me or have commented about me and said, ‘She’s ruining her career by talking about these things, and by X, Y and Z,’” the “Pick Me Up” musician revealed. “I treasure a Godly marriage over anything the world could offer because that is so much. I know where I’m going, I’m who I’m going to answer to and it’s not those people.”