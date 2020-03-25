Clearing the air! Bachelor contestant Hannah Ann Sluss clarified her previous comments about wanting to date Tyler Cameron. “I think every girl would say they have a crush on him, think he’s cute,” the 23-year-old said on franchise alum Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast on March 25. “I think he’s cute, he’s hot. I think everyone would agree to that.”

The Knoxville native named the 27-year-old after being asked who from Bachelor Nation she would date during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on March 12. “You’ve got a lot of people agreeing with you,” guest host Sean Hayes acknowledged after the audience went crazy for the Florida native. Hannah Ann noted during her conversation with Nick, 39, that her comments were more in good fun than an actual date proposal.

Tyler’s been fueling his own romance rumors with Hannah Brown as of late. The former Bachelorette has been staying at his house in Florida for the past couple of weeks following the tragic death of his mom, Andrea, earlier this month. They have been flaunting their ~close~ relationship on social media, and the contestant from Peter Weber’s season gushed that she “would root” for the exes to get back together.

“Especially being in my position of having an engagement broken off — Hannah Brown had an engagement broken off — I feel for her more in a sense of just, like, that public breakup and just having to face him at [After the Final Rose],” Hannah Ann explained while recalling her split from the pilot after the season 24 finale. “I would love for her to find love and if that could be with Tyler, they would just be the hottest couple.”

ABC/Mark Bourdillon

While most fans would agree, the Alabama native’s dad, Robert Brown, exclusively told Life & Style that Hannah and Tyler are “just friends” at the moment. “I don’t know if I’d officially say they were back together … They’re just like two kids,” he said on March 18. “That’s all it is to it. Nothing more, nothing less. People want to read into whatever they want to read into, and we can’t stop that. But the reality is they’re friends.”

Never say never in Bachelor Nation!