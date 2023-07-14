Kim Kardashian wants Pete Davidson to know that she’s still there for him.

After word emerged that Pete, 29, is back in rehab, seeking treatment for mental health issues, “Kim reached out to Pete’s people right away to send the message that he’s in her prayers and thoughts,” says a source. “She’s also planning to send Pete flowers and a giant care package the moment she knows he’s back at home.”

Post-split, Kim, 42, shared how she had “a lot of guilt” about what the comedian went through during the nine months they dated because of her relationship with ex Kanye West.

“Kim would love to make it up to Pete somehow,” says the source, “but he’s so private and has made it very clear that, for him, a clean break was for the best.”