Gorgeous mamas! Pregnant Nikki and Brie Bella posed nude together for their 37-week baby bump update, and the Total Bellas stars looked absolutely stunning as their pregnancy journey is quickly coming to an end.

“This pregnancy has been a special one. To experience this with my sister during a time of uncertainty and turmoil has been a blessing,” Brie, 36, gushed via Instagram along with the black-and-white picture, taken by Francis Cole Cameron, of their growing bumps. “As twins, I kept wondering if our bodies were going to change the same, or if we’d be different. It’s crazy how identical our pregnancies have become … from cravings to symptoms.”

The “Bellas Podcast” host was feeling sentimental as their due dates are approaching later this summer, and she noted she’ll “remember forever” this special time in their lives. “Can’t wait to meet [Nikki’s] little boy, and I can’t wait to see what I’ll be having. This pregnancy started as a surprise, and I’m happy to end it as one,” Brie concluded her post.

Nikki wrote her own heartfelt message after posting the same photo with her sister. “Pregnancy has been an incredible journey so far, even through some of the toughest times we have faced in this world so far and through some of the most beautiful life-changing times as well,” she penned. The Arizona native said she’s “embraced the changes” her body has gone through, including “the feeling of being uncomfortable.”

She continued, “I have already felt the lioness in me come out, even more, knowing that I am ready to protect, teach, love and guide. And to go through all of this with my twin sister? Goodness, I would say I am one lucky woman that God knew my timing of becoming a mom was divine. Can’t wait to meet you, little boy, in 4 weeks.”

The Incomparable author also shared a stunning photo with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, who posed shirtless while gazing into her eyes.

Nikki previously told Life & Style that “letting go of vanity” was the best pregnancy advice Brie, who welcomed daughter Birdie with husband Daniel Bryan in 2017, has given her.

“Being a first-time mom and just as your body changes … It’s not just the outer part but it’s the inner part — your hormones are going crazy,” she explained. “You, I think, look at yourself in the mirror a lot differently than [other] people do, and I think, you know, also being in the spotlight, it’s just double adds … You have no idea how your body is going to adapt, and that’s been really tough on me.”

We can’t wait to meet the baby Bellas!