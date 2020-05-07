Still salty? Peter Weber’s ex-girlfriend Calee Lutes agrees she “dodged a bullet” after his Bachelor drama. The model previously alleged the pilot completely blindsided her when he ended things, only to appear as a contestant on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette shortly after.

After a fan commented on the 26-year-old’s page shading Peter, 28, and gushing that she’s on a “better journey,” Calee responded, “You’re right about that. Thank you!” Another commenter wrote, ”Peter is the worst kind of manipulator … so sorry you were hurt by him, but you are smarter and stronger now.” The Atlanta native simply replied, “Ahh, thank you!!!” with a pink heart emoji.

Peter received a lot of backlash following his season finale. He got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss on decision day in Australia but ended things shortly after because he still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett. The leading man and Madi briefly rekindled things after filming but announced they “mutually” parted ways for good on March 13 — just a few days after appearing on After the Final Rose together.

He is now dating Kelley Flanagan, a contestant who finished in the top 5 of season 24. Peter was first spotted in the 28-year-old’s hometown of Chicago in late March, and they have been quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic ever since. They made their romance Instagram official on May 2. “You caught me. Let the adventure begin,” the California resident captioned a photo of him and the tax attorney kissing on a plane.

ABC/Francisco Roman

Although the newly minted reality couple has raised a lot of eyebrows, Bachelor Nation alum Dustin Kendrick, who has been quarantining with the duo, thinks they make an amazing pair. “I think Kelley just loves how adventurous Peter is and they’re both up for an adventure and they’re just two sweet-hearted people and I’m excited to see them both happy,” he exclusively divulged to Life & Style. “Their interactions are just cute and [they] just conversate all the time. So yeah, I’m excited for you guys to see what I’ve been seeing during this time. Hopefully, you guys do.”

It looks like everyone ended up exactly where they were supposed to be!