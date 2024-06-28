The Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay admitted that she and Bryan Abasolo weren’t together very often during their marriage.

“Our marital standard of living was nowhere near as glamorous as Bryan portrays it to be,” Rachel, 39, said in court documents obtained by Life & Style, which were filed on Wednesday, June 26. “In fact, we rarely saw each other or even lived together during our brief marriage.”

Rachel made the claims in a response filing after Bryan, 44, requested spousal support, as well as $75,000 to cover his divorce bills and associated fees. Life & Style exclusively revealed that Rachel responded to his filing by asking her ex to pay a five-figure sum for her legal fees as she claimed he was dragging out their divorce.

After noting that she and Bryan got engaged during season 13 of The Bachelorette, she explained that he quit his job as a chiropractor in Florida. However, she continued working as an attorney in Dallas as the show was airing in 2017. Rachel claimed in the paperwork that Bryan moved to Los Angeles in an attempt to “make it in Hollywood” after their engagement.

In 2018, Rachel and Bryan moved to Miami so that he could start a new business. She eventually stopped practicing law and began pursuing other opportunities, including work in radio, podcasts and TV. The pair tied the knot in August 2019, though she revealed they rarely saw each other because she was constantly traveling for work.

In the filing, she added that they “rarely went out together and did not even go on monthly dates.”

While reflecting on their move to Los Angeles in 2020 when she was hired to work as a correspondent for Extra, Rachel shared that she and Bryan “split all of the household expenses.” She then revealed that they did not have a “joint account” during their marriage, and they were individually responsible for their own finances.

Rachel continued to break down how they dealt with money, explaining that most of the trips they took were sponsored or they split the costs of the hotel and paid for their own flights. She said she occasionally bought Bryan’s airfare, though always purchased economy seats for him.

While Rachel said that her average monthly cash flow is $61,019, she noted that Bryan’s is much less at $13,413. Meanwhile, she added that her monthly expenses exceed $49,500.

“I am not flush with cash, as he believes me to be. And, I certainly cannot pay his attorney $75,000 to litigate our uncomplicated divorce,” she said in the filing. “If I did so, I would not have sufficient funds remaining to pay my own counsel.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bryan filed for divorce from Rachel in January after less than five years of marriage. Five months later, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that Rachel was “kicking herself for not having a prenup” before they wed.

“She wanted one, but Bryan pushed the idea away and she let it go,” the source added.