Taylor Swift Sends Kelly Clarkson Flowers Amid Rerecorded Albums

Kelly Clarkson revealed that Taylor Swift sends her flowers for each Taylor’s Version release after she suggested Taylor rerecord her music in a 2019 tweet.

“You know what’s so funny? She just sent me flowers,” The Kelly Clarkson Show host, 41, told E! News about Taylor, 33. “She’s so nice. She did. She was like, ‘Every time I release something’—’cause she just did 1989. I got that really cute cardigan, too.”

The American Idol alum raised the idea of Taylor rerecording her masters in July 2019, writing in a tweet, “just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point.”

The tweet was posted in the wake of the news that Scooter Braun‘s company, Ithaca Holdings LLC, acquired Taylor’s former label, Big Machine Records, and obtained the rights to the masters for her first six studio albums.

Though the “Stronger” singer maintains that Taylor would have thought to rerecord her discography without her advice, she appreciates the “Cruel Summer” singer’s thoughtful gesture.

“I love how kind she is though,” Kelly said. “She’s a very smart businesswoman. So, she would have thought of that.”

Lester Cohen / Contributor

The “Because of You” singer continued, “But it just sucks when you see artists that you admire and you respect really wanting something and it’s special to them. You know if they’re going to find a loophole, you find a loophole. And she did it and literally is, like, the best-selling artist I feel like of all-time now.”

Kelly also noted the importance of the unwavering support Taylor receives from her fans.

“It’s so cool to see a fanbase really get behind her in that too because it’s important,” she added. “She’s known for being such an incredible songwriter and the soundtrack to a lot of people’s lives and that’s her life. So, you should have the option of owning that.”

Amid Taylor’s release of her latest rerecorded album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), Bloomberg News reported that her net worth had surpassed $1.1 billion. However, the pop superstar’s total earnings is likely much higher than the report estimated.

The publication arrived at the $1 billion figure after calculating “assets and earnings that could be confirmed or traced from publicly disclosed figures.”

These stats suggest that the “I Know Places” singer is “one of the few recording artists to build a 10-figure fortune almost entirely from her music,” the article said.

According to the analysis, the 12-time Grammy Award winner’s record-breaking Eras ​tour added $4.3 billion to the country’s gross domestic product as of October 2023.

“Swift Inc. is essentially a multinational conglomerate with the world’s most devoted customer base, its most charismatic CEO and significant economic power,” the article published October 27 read.