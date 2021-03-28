New Mom Brittany Matthews Is All About Eating Clean Postpartum — See What She Consumes Daily to Stay Fit

Killing it! Patrick Mahomes‘ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, is dedicated to her postpartum fitness and eating regimen — and she’s all about sharing her journey with her fans and followers.

On March 27, the proud mama shared a photo of a stacked salad, complete with fruits, veggies, tuna salad and slices of pita bread. “#Health,” the Brittany Lynne Fitness founder captioned the Instagram Story snapshot. Since welcoming her first child with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback in February, Britt has also posted photos of other meals, including wings, sports drinks, chicken kebabs and rice.

The Texas native is all about showing off her post-baby body as well. In her first video of baby Sterling Skye, Brittany proudly flaunted her postpartum curves while doing glute bridge exercises with her daughter resting on her chest. “The most amazing journey, to bring the biggest blessing into our life,” she captioned the precious Instagram footage. “Baby girl, we love you!”

The Kansas City NWSL Women’s Soccer team owner has been documenting her workouts since giving birth and you can often catch her breaking a sweat alongside Patrick’s little brother, TikTok star Jackson Mahomes. When she’s not putting in the work, she’s clapping back at social media trolls who have criticized her body amid her pregnancy.

She schooled a few social media users in February after they claimed she looked fat in a gown she wore for her maternity photos. “Well, ladies, not trying to look ‘skinny’ in my maternity pics, I’m very pregnant and not trying to make myself not look pregnant,” Brittany shaded the commenters on Instagram. “Women being hateful to other women on social media seriously needs to stop! If you have nothing nice to say, THEN STFU.”

The former soccer star and her longtime love — whom she met and started dating in high school — got engaged in September 2020 after nearly eight years together. Less than a month later, the happy couple announced they were expecting their first child. They revealed they were having a girl in October 2020 and Brittany gave birth to Sterling four months later.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of what Brittany is eating during her postpartum journey to get fit again!