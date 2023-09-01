What Is Sam Hunt's Net Worth? How the Country Singer Makes Money

Country singer Sam Hunt became an instant star at the start of his music career and has released a handful of hits over the years. Whether you’re a fan of the genre or not, it’s almost impossible that you haven’t heard his songs on the radio and his work has earned him an impressive net worth.

What Is Sam Hunt’s Net Worth?

The Georgia-born artist is worth an estimated $3 million in 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Sam Hunt Make Money?

After Sam graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2007, he tapped into his creative side which ultimately skyrocketed his music career.

Before he became a solo artist, the “Body Like a Backroad” singer wrote songs for country legends like Reba McEntire, Keith Urban and Kenny Chesney. Sam signed to MCA Nashville in 2014 and released his debut album ​Montevallo later that year, in addition to his E.P. X2C and Between the Pines the year before.

The album included hit songs like “House Party,” ​“Leave the Light On” and “Break Up in a Small Town,” and rocked the music charts landing the No. 1 spot on the U.S. Country Chart, No. 2 in Canada and No. 3 on the Billboard Chart.

Sam’s certified Gold album also received a nomination for Best County Album at the 58th Grammy Awards and won Digital Album of the Year at the American Country Countdown Awards in 2016.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Though he was given recognition and honored as one of the 2015 CMT Artists of the Year, Sam still considered himself a “new artist.” Amid his unwavering success, the “Outskirts” musician admitted to facing writer’s block while working on his sophomore album, Southside.

“I’ve been trying to think about what I want to write about, but my lifestyle has really changed, so folks aren’t really going to necessarily relate to the lifestyle I’ve been living,” he told ET in 2015. “I’m gonna have to really dig in and come up with some ideas that sort of blend my old lifestyle with what I’m doing now, so we’ll see how that works out.”

Sam released the album in 2020.

The former athlete traveled the U.S. during his Summer on the Outskirts tour in 2023, after releasing songs “Outskirts, “Walmart,” “Start Nowhere,” “Water Under The Bridge,” 23,” Came The Closest,” Don’t Take God Away” and “Everything That Dies” as fans eagerly await a new album.