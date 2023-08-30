Sienna Miller Pregnancy with Baby No. 2: Belly Bump Photos

Sienna Miller Is ‘Thrilled’ for Baby No. 2 and ‘Loves Being a Mom!’ See Her Pregnancy Photos

Sienna Miller is pregnant! The bikini-clad actress, 41, showed off her baby bump while vacationing in Ibiza with a group of friends on August 20.

The child will be her first with boyfriend Oli Green and second all together. The American Sniper actress shares 11-year-old daughter Marlowe with ex-partner Tom Sturridge. “Sienna is thrilled to be expecting,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “She loves being a mom to Marlowe and has talked about wanting more children for years.”

In a 2022 interview with Elle UK, the British beauty opened up about how, in her 30s, she started to feel like she was running out of time to grow her family. “Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade,” Sienna recalled. “Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated.”

Now, with her long-held dream realized, she and actor-model Oli, 26, are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their little one, says the source. “Marlowe can’t wait to meet her new baby sibling, too!”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Sienna Miller’s growing belly during her pregnancy with baby No. 2!