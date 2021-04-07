How Your Favorite ‘Bachelor’ Couples Have Transformed Through the Years: JoJo and Jordan and More

Stronger through the years! Many Bachelor Nation couples, including Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers and Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham, have really transformed since first appearing on the reality TV franchise. Photos of the couples then and now prove their love is real and made to last!

Sean Lowe met his now-wife Catherine Giudici during season 17 of The Bachelor. They wed one year later in 2014 and share three gorgeous kids — Samuel, Isaiah and Mia. Despite being one of the most successful couples to come out of Bachelor Nation, Sean admitted to Life & Style there is “a ridiculous set of circumstances to meet your fiancé” on the reality show.

“I think the success rate is pretty high considering the circumstances,” the real estate mogul said in June 2020. “Most people don’t live in the same city, you don’t have to deal with real-world circumstances while you’re on the show, it sets you up for a crash landing so to speak.”

While the Texas native admitted there’s “no secret” to his successful relationship with Catherine, he pointed to their mutual respect for each other.

“I think I truly found my best friend in Catherine, so that is kind of at the bedrock. I just enjoy being with her and that has never wavered or changed, so I think that makes marriage a lot easier when you’re married to the person you want to be around the most,” the For the Right Reasons author gushed about his wife while noting their “faith” also “plays a big factor” in their commitment to one another.

That being said, Sean acknowledged he and the Seattle native are “just like any other” couple. “We have our ups and downs, but we know neither one of us are going anywhere. We’re going to work on our issues, and if someone is upset about something, we’re going to work through it and work it out. Ultimately, we love each other,” the Marriage Bootcamp alum said. “That is what marriage is all about so yeah, there is really no one secret, that’s just what worked for us.”

