Fans think Bachelorette star Gabby Windey dropped a major clue about her winner — and hinted at her final rose going to Jason Alabaster.

“This little piggy went oui oui oui,” the Bachelor Nation babe, 31, captioned a photo of herself sipping an espresso in Paris, France. In the picture, Gabby was wearing a stylish camel-colored coat and a black beret.

Gabby Windey/Instagram

“Nice hat,” co-leading lady Rachel Recchia commented. “Is that the beret from your date in Paris …” host Jesse Palmer wrote, adding a smirking face emoji. The season 19 stars were seemingly referring to Gabby’s one-on-one date in the City of Love with Jason, 30, where they shopped for berets.

The former Denver Broncos cheerleader was fully aware of what Rachel, 26, and Jesse, 43, were hinting at her date with the contestant. “Not featured: bald baby, unfortunately,” Gabby responded to Rachel’s reaction in reference to a comment she made about herself looking like a “bald baby” while wearing a beret and a ponytail during week 5.

Fans could not help but call out the subtle hint about Jason. “OMG stop trolling us Jabby die hards,” one user commented, using a funny joint moniker to refer to the Bachelorette duo, to which someone else added, “If you’re giving us false hope …” with a crying emoji. “Gabby’s got the tea,” a separate follower wrote.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

There’s no denying Gabby and Jason’s strong connection and chemistry. The pair bonded during their one-on-one date in Paris when they opened up about their mental health journeys.

Jason explained that he never felt “good enough” growing up but learned to “speak up for what [he wanted]” by going through therapy. “It helped with every aspect of my life … it’s like I have my power again,” he told the leading lady.

As for the Colorado resident, she told him about her relationship with her estranged mother, Rosemary Hewitt. The nurse said she felt as though her mom “withheld love” from her, and she went through “a ton of therapy” and was able to heal.

Jason seems like an amazing match for Gabby. He is a “relationship kind of guy,” according to his ABC Bio, and wants to find a partner to “laugh and grow through life” with. The California native’s perfect woman is “adventurous, trustworthy” and “values authenticity.“

“He is never the loudest guy in the room, yet still somehow has an undeniable presence about him,” his bio reads, which perfectly aligns with Gabby looking for someone with “quiet confidence.”

