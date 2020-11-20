Courtesy of Tayshia Adams/Instagram

OK, Tayshia Adams, we see you! The season 16 Bachelorette, who took over for Clare Crawley in episode 4, unveiled a stunning new hairstyle. “Ya girl got BRAIDS!” Tayshia captioned her Instagram post on Thursday, November 19. “I’m presenting at the [American Music Awards] this Sunday so I had to go for a fun look!!”

Naturally, fellow members of Bachelor Nation couldn’t help but gush over how fabulous the 30-year-old looks. “OHHHH YES,” commented season 12 Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher. “Beautiful,” added season 23 Bachelor winner, Hannah Ann Sluss, along with a heart-eyed emoji.

“Okkurrrr,” added Tayshia’s BFF and Bachelor in Paradise alum Sydney Lotuaco. As it happens, Sydney, 29, will be making a cameo on the upcoming episode The Bachelorette, airing on Tuesday, November 24. *Warning: spoiler alert.*

So far, Tayshia has made some serious love connections with a handful of her contestants — namely frontrunners Zac Clark, Ben Smith, Ivan Hall and Brendan Morais. According to Reality Steve, this is who makes up Tayshia’s final 4. However, viewers can expect a major plot twist.

The blogger reports that Brendan, 30, ends up leaving The Bachelorette on his own. Initially, it looked like Tayshia and the Massachusetts native were total endgame material. In fact, after the pair went on a steamy one-on-one date, it seemed like Tayshia was about to pull a Clare — a.k.a. get engaged and ditch the show early.

“Kissing Brendan feels like I’m kissing my person. I feel really connected to him,” the former Bachelor contestant expressed at the time. “I feel like I could marry him, which is so bizarre. I don’t even think I’ve felt this way ever.” Additionally, Tayshia and Brendan bonded over their similar romantic histories.

‘Both reality TV personalities got married and divorced at a young age. “We can really relate on that level. Not that I’m glad you went through that, but I can breathe a little bit,” Brendan said. “Cheers to being exactly where we should be.”

Be sure to catch new episodes of The Bachelorette on ABC on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and for more spoilers — including who Tayshia ends up with — click here.

