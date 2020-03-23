Life lessons? Bachelor star Peter Weber warned fans not to date someone “that doesn’t want you back the same way” following his split from runner-up contestant Madison Prewett.

A follower asked for “advice” about handling heartbreak while the 28-year-old was doing Instagram Q&A on March 22, and he shared some wise words. “Breakups are supposed to hurt,” he began his written response. “But, I believe things happen for a reason and you’re one step closer to your person now.”

Peter broke off his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss after getting down on one knee during the finale because he still had residual feelings for Madi, 23. The leading man and Alabama native rekindled their relationship after filming and decided to take things “one day at a time” during After the Final Rose on March 10. However, they went their separate ways for good three days later.

“Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love. You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in and loves whole-heartedly,” the Bachelor Nation stud wrote in a statement on Instagram to announce his split from the brunette beauty. “That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward.”

He noted that the pair “mutually decided” to end things. “Believe me, this was not easy for either of us to be OK with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us,” Peter divulged. “The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.”

Madi gushed that Peter is an “amazing guy” in her own post. “I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross, and we are both better because they did,” she admitted on Instagram.

Peter’s family put some strain on his relationship with Madison after they confronted him about how different they are when it comes to their values and lifestyles. The reality star’s mom, Barbara, specifically came under fire after people said she was too harsh toward Madi. The reality mom exclusively told Life & Style that she doesn’t “hate” the contestant, she was just trying to help out her son.

“We just simply [said] that Madison’s values and Peter’s don’t align. Her values don’t align with Peter’s, but no, we don’t hate her,” Barb explained following ATFR. “They just don’t align and … you want to protect your kids no matter how old they are. The most important thing that we want for our children is their happiness. I just want his happiness.”

It looks like Peter is ready to move on.